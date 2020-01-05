JNU violence ‘shocking’, ‘heinous’: Opposition lashes out at govt

Masked men and women, armed with sticks and bricks attacked the JNU campus Sunday evening. Masked men and women, armed with sticks and bricks attacked the JNU campus Sunday evening.

As a group of masked men and women armed with sticks and bricks attacked teachers and students inside the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Sunday, political leaders came out to criticise the violence inside India’s premier university.

“ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has been brutally attacked and her head is bleeding very badly. Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in their crimes, it is taking the orders from Sanghi Professors, forcing students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans!” the students union said in a statement. BJP’s student wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has denied the allegations. “The students were attacked by students of AFSI, AISA and DSF. At least 15 students were injured,” it said in a statement.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, who reached JNU following the violence, was manhandled outside the campus gates as he tried to enter the university. Slogans like, “Desh me gaddaron ko goli maari saalon ko.” Lal Salaam Muradabad and Bharat Mata Ki Jai were chanted at the JNU gate.

JNUSU President Aishi Ghosh right now. Brutally beaten up and profusely bleeding from the head. When will this stop? #SOSJNU #shame pic.twitter.com/c9a5YiR5N6 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 5, 2020

Here’s what leaders said about the violence at JNU

Shocked to see what’s happening at JNU: Arvind Kejriwal

The violence, which saw Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Aishe Ghosh sustaining head injuries, was condemned by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he demanded the Delhi Police to restore peace in the campus. “I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus? Spoke to Hon’ble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps,” he tweeted.

Spoke to Hon’ble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps https://t.co/gpRGCCbwGF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

Against JNU’s culture, tradition: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is a JNU alumnus, took to Twitter to condemn the violence. “Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university,” he tweeted.

Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2020

Govt wants varsities to be safe spaces for students: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also a JNU alumnus, said regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, the central government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students. “Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students,” she said.

Fascists are afraid of students’ voices: Rahul Gandhi

Using hashtag #SOSJNU, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the fascists in control of our nation are afraid of the voices of our brave students. “The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

These are tactics from Germany in the 1930s: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “This is unbelievable. These are tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020. I implore the authorities to stop this. They are destroying Indian democracy as well as what remains of our nation’s image in the democratic world.”

Attackers entered JNU while law enforcers stood by: Yechury

Tweeting a video of JNU violence, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, “Masked attackers entered JNU while law enforcers stood by. This (video) is what RSS/BJP want to convert India to. They will not be allowed to succeed.”

Government is behind the attack: Brinda Karat

CPM leader Brinda Karat blamed the government for the attacks. “This is a conspiracy to break JNU’s struggle. Who else, other than the government would want the protests to stop. The government is behind this, it is using its agents inside JNU to carry out attacks inside the premises,” she said.

No words enough to describe such heinous acts: Mamata Banerjee

“We strongly condemn brutality unleashed agst students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (SajdaAhmed, ManasBhunia, VivekGupta) headed to DEL to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU,” the West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted.

DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students: MK Stalin

DMK leader MK Stalin also took to Twitter to condemn the violence at JNU. “Shocked to see visuals of masked miscreants attacking JNU students inside the campus. DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students within universities in the aftermath of #CAA2019. All those who are responsible for these incidents must brought to book immediately,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App