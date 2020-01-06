JNU violence: Crime Branch probes case as protests spread out across campuses; Police, Centre face Oppn wrath

Protest at Lucknow in solidarity with JNU. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Protest at Lucknow in solidarity with JNU. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The anger over the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) spilled on to other varsities across the country as the Centre came under a stinging attack from the Opposition, who called the rampage by masked goons on the campus an example of “state-sponsored terrorism”, while the clamour for the sacking of JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar grew louder.

A day after a group of masked people unleashed mayhem and violence at JNU for three hours on Sunday evening, attacking students and teachers with sticks, iron rods and sledgehammers, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who suffered head injuries in the violence and received 15 stitches, called it was an organised attack perpetrated by some “RSS affiliated professors”.

Addressing the media with her head bandaged, Ghosh said, “It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus between the JNU security personnel and the vandals. They did not intervene to stop the violence. For the last four-five days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement.”

Ghosh demanded the immediate removal of Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar, whom the JNUSU accused of behaving like a “mobster” and “perpetrating violence” in the varsity. Separately, the Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers’ Association wrote to the President, who is the Visitor to the varsity, demanding the removal of the Vice-Chancellor. Holding the VC responsible for the “orgy of violence” in JNU on Sunday, JNUTA said the entry of goons into the campus without the connivance of the administration was not possible.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday morning and directed him to speak to representatives of JNU. The L-G had met the JNU Registrar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor who apprised him of the situation on campus.

“A detailed report has been sent to the HRD Ministry about the sequence of events. The top administration officials are at the ministry to provide all details leading to the present situation,” JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

The chaos started around 6:30 pm when a ‘peace march’ called by the JNU Teachers’ Association on campus was wrapping up. Police finally arrived outside the campus only around 7.30 pm and said it held flag marches inside at regular intervals after midnight. Eyewitnesses and many of those injured said the men, who as per some estimates numbered around 100, were mostly outsiders and belonged to the ABVP — a charge the RSS student outfit denied.

However, Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa denied the charge that police personnel was late in reaching the varsity despite several calls by students. Randhawa said the varsity administration was responsible for the internal security of JNU. “We have responded to PCR calls, and law-and-order situation professionally,” PTI quoted Randhawa as saying.

The Delhi Police further said the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has found vital clues and was working on it. An FIR against unidentified persons has been registered for rioting and damage to property.

Meanwhile, politicians cutting across party lines, actors, activists and business tycoons strongly condemned the attack on JNU students, with Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the violence that left 26 people injured. Sonia Gandhi said the “bone-chilling attack” on JNU students was “a grim reminder of the extent the Govt will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent”.

“Everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with the support of the BJP government. Students and youth need affordable education, a deserving job, a promising future and a right to participate in our thriving democracy. Sadly, Modi Govt seeks to suffocate and restrain each one of these aspirations,” Gandhi said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the violence in JNU was an example of the country’s “descent into fascism” and the incident was the most clinching evidence of India rapidly descending into anarchy.

The sternest criticism came from BJP’s erstwhile ally Shiv Sena, with party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray comparing the JNU violence with the 26/11 terror attacks. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said “Nazi-style attacks” on students and teachers inside the campus were an attempt to create unrest and violence in the country. Calling it a “planted attack” on democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the JNU incident was a fascist surgical strike on the student community.

Pushing back against the united broadside by the Opposition, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused the AAP, Congress and Left of trying to create an atmosphere of violence and unrest in the country, especially in universities.

“I condemn the violence which took place last night in JNU. Some elements from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left are deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of violence and unrest in the country, especially in universities. This should be investigated,” Javadekar said.

Speaking to reporters at Dehradun, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said universities won’t be allowed to become “addas” of politics. “I have said this earlier also that these autonomous institutions cannot be allowed to become political ‘adda’ (dens). Strong action will be initiated against people involved in such an attack,” he said.

The JNU violence echoed in Pakistan also, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying the attack on students and teachers at the varsity was “yet another reminder of growing intolerance” in the country.

“Chilling attack on students & teachers at #JNU yesterday is yet another reminder of growing intolerance in India. Campuses in India now face unchecked wrath of RSS mobs while the police collude with their insanity. This is what happens when you empower fascist ideology,” Qureshi tweeted.

