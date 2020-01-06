JNU violence: From Chidambaram to Smriti Irani, here’s how political leaders reacted

A scuffle outside the JNU main gate on Sunday. (Photo by Abhinav Saha) A scuffle outside the JNU main gate on Sunday. (Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A day after masked men and women stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus wielding sticks and rods and injured at least 35 students and teachers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and directed him to speak to representatives of JNU regarding the violence.

As the incident triggered protests across the country with several educational institutions taking to streets in solidarity with JNU, Delhi Police crime branch registered a case against unidentified persons for rioting and damage to property. While a number of politicians, activists and celebrities had condemned the incident on Sunday itself, strong reactions poured in since Monday morning too. Follow JNU violence LIVE Updates

“The voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled everyday. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Govt is deplorable and unacceptable. The entire Congress Party stands in solidarity with India’s youth and students. We strongly deprecate the sponsored violence in JNU yesterday and demand an independent judicial inquiry…

Everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with the support of the BJP government. Students and youth need affordable education, a deserving job, a promising future and a right to participate in our thriving democracy. Sadly, Modi Govt seeks to suffocate and restrain each one of these aspirations.”

“This incident is perhaps the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It happened in the national capital in India’s foremost University under the watch of Central govt, Home Minister, L-G and Police Commissioner. This is the gravest act of impunity that we have seen in recent times. Nothing can be more shocking and shameful,”

“The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra…students are feeling unsafe in the country… If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock. The priority should be to bring the assailants to justice… politics over it can wait.”

Sacking VC is essential: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) leader

“The vice-chancellor, who has been instrumental in systematically undermining and dismantling the country’s premier university, had permitted this rampage to go on unchecked for hours. The vice-chancellor should be sacked for this complicity in permitting this attack. Sacking VC is essential for restoring normalcy on the campus. The President of India as the visitor of the university must immediately sack the vice-chancellor and ensure that normalcy prevails in the campus.”

Scores are being settled: Dilip Ghosh, BJP MP

“Violence in students’ politics and educational institutes are a gift of the Left students’ outfits. You will witness violence in educational institutes only in West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura where Left is either in power or were in power till a few years back. Now, the Left students’ groups are getting it back as scores are being settled.”

Cong, AAP, Left trying to create unrest in universities: Prakash Javadekar, Environment Minister

“I condemn the violence which took place last night in JNU. Some elements from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Left are deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of violence and unrest in the country, especially in universities. This should be investigated.”

“I had said it earlier and reiterating it now that educational institutions should not be made ‘rajiniti ka akhada’ (political battlefield) as it affects the life and progress of our students… I hope students will not be used as ‘rajnitik mohre’ (political tools). A probe has started in the matter and it is not justified for me to comment on it as I am in a constitutional post.”

Fascist surgical strike by BJP on students: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM

“Whatever is happening across the country is very disturbing… I, too, was involved in student politics at one point in time, but never have I witnessed this sort of an attack on students and educational institutions… “It was a planted attack on democracy. Yesterday’s was a fascist surgical strike on the student community.

India is a democracy and we have our right to protest. Anyone who speaks against them is branded an enemy of the state. In a democracy, how can someone be branded anti-national or Pakistani for his or her protest against the government.”

Certain students union holds grudge against JNU: Sena’s Raut Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader

“I have seen that a student union is holding a grudge against an institution like JNU that has given a Nobel Prize winner, as well as politicians, industrialists, authors and poets. The university has constantly been targeted for last the five years. If students are not safe, then the country is not safe. It’s not a good sign when police barge into a university campus in the national capital and open fire. Masked people storm another university and students are left bleeding.”

What enmity do Modi, Shah have with youth of India: Randeep Surjewala, Congress leader

“The entire country witnessed state-sponsored hooliganism at JNU on Sunday where several masked goons created trouble for three hours. They went from hostel to hostel, including JNUSU president Aishee Ghosh. They also attacked teachers. This happened under the watch of the JNU administration and Home Minister Amit Shah. What is the enmity Modi and Amit Shah have with the youth of India? Why are you subjugating the students of India under your autocratic rule? Why are you thrashing students who are only protesting against the fee hike?”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd