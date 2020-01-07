JNU violence: Of the 36 injured, 4 suffered head injuries, rest had bruises on scalp and limbs, records show

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was discharged from AIIMS early Monday morning. She received 16 stitches on her head apart from treatment for bruises to her back and hand. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was discharged from AIIMS early Monday morning. She received 16 stitches on her head apart from treatment for bruises to her back and hand. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Of the 36 people injured during the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University Sunday, four suffered head injuries while the others sustained soft tissue injuries on the head, scalp, elbows and hands. The injured were treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged Monday morning.

More than 24 hours later though, their attackers were still at large.

Depending on the nature of injuries, the hospital divided patients into three categories — red, yellow and green. Called triage, (a French word meaning to “sort” by priority or life-threatening nature of injury), this method is followed to expedite treatment to those seriously injured.

Five of the injured were put under the green tag, which means they suffered minor injuries. The others were put under the yellow tag, which means they sustained moderate to serious injuries that are not immediately life-threatening. The Indian Express looked into the type of injuries:

The students

Aishe Ghosh, 23 Suffered deep lacerations on her forehead, scalp and right frontal region. She also sustained soft tissue injury on the left elbow.

Sarthak,31 Suffered a soft tissue injury over the scalp.

Kamlesh,30 Suffered minor head injury and a soft tissue injury on the scalp.

Suri Krishnan, 23 Sustained a minor head injury and soft tissue injury on the scalp.

Gaurav, 24 Sustained abrasions on the right wrist.

Shambhavi, 21 Suffered soft tissue injury on the left elbow.

Valentina, 26 Suffered a soft tissue injury on the right hand and elbow.

Shivam Chaurasia, 27 Sustained soft tissue injury on the right wrist and abrasions on the back of his neck.

Manish Jangid, 25 Suffered soft tissue injury on the left wrist.

Sheshmanee Sahu, 22 Suffered a minor head injury and a soft tissue injury on the left elbow.

Nikhil Mathew, 24 Sustained a soft tissue injury on the left shoulder.

Ayush Singh, 19 Suffered congestion in the right eye.

Aishwarya Pratap, 25 Suffered a soft tissue injury on the elbow and a minor head

injury.

Shaukat, 28 Came to the hospital but was not diagnosed with any injury.

Ujwal, 22 Suffered a soft tissue injury on the scalp.

Deepshika,19 Suffered a soft tissue injury on the right hip as well as lacerations.

Shinjitin, 21 Suffered an injury on the scalp and forehead.

Kamran, 22 Suffered a minor head injury and lacerations on the scalp.

Mukesh Kumar, 23 Suffered a soft tissue injury on the left palm and abrasions on the left knee.

Raj Pandey, 20 Sustained a soft tissue injury and lacerations on the right leg.

Ritwik, 20 Sustained bruises on the right leg.

Vikas Sharma, 29 Suffered abrasions and a soft tissue injury on the forehead.

Asif, 29 Came with a history of fall, suffered a fracture on the tip of the right ring finger.

Rajiv Kumar, 33 Suffered injuries below the right knee and the right shoulder.

Ghulam Ahmed, 31 Sustained a soft tissue injury on the right hand wrist.

Santosh Kumar, 30 Sustained mild bruises on the right shoulder and swelling on right hand elbow.

Amit Kumar, 22 Sustained abrasions on the scalp.

Rahul, 22 Sustained lacerations on the right leg.

Vishwajeet, 22 Suffered a soft tissue injury on the left leg and right knee.

Manish Kumar, 35 Did not suffer any significant injury. He complained of body pain.

Maitree, 32 Came with a history of fall and suffered soft tissue injury on the right ankle.

Piyush Swain, 26 Suffered minor bruises on the body.

Dolan Samantha, 23 Sustained swelling on the right-hand finger.

Others

Assistant prof Ameet Parameswaran, 37 Suffered soft tissue injury to the left elbow.

Prof Sucharita Sen, 45 Sustained lacerations over the right temporal side of head and abrasions on the left elbow.

Yogendra Yadav, 56 Suffered soft tissue injuries on the face.

