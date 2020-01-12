JNU violence: None of those injured in VC meet with students

At Sunday’s meeting. (ANI Photo) At Sunday’s meeting. (ANI Photo)

While students and teachers injured in the January 5 violence have not been paid a visit by JNU’s Vice-Chancellor so far, a group of 30 “randomly selected” students were called by him for an interaction to his office Saturday. Asked why top level officials had not met injured students yet, Registrar Pramod Kumar said visiting the hospital would be akin to “politics”, and suggested a possibility of gherao.

According to the Registrar, about 30 “common students” were picked by the administration for the interaction. “Jo bhi chalte phirte humein mila, humne use bula liya (Whoever we met by chance, we called),” he said. JNUSU alleged at least one of the students was affiliated to the ABVP. But ABVP’s JNU unit president Durgesh Kumar denied this.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said she had not been informed of any such meeting. ABVP also said the V-C had not met injured students from their organisation.

Asked if the V-C and other officials should have first met injured students, Pramod Kumar said, “How did the students go in the ambulance? Ambulances have doctors. Are doctors not part of the administration?” He claimed students at the meeting told them about “issues because of unauthorised people staying in the hostel”.

