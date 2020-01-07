JNU violence LIVE updates: No arrests in case yet; Mumbai Police evicts protesters from Gateway

Mumbai Police personnel forcing protesters into a police van at the Gateway of India. (ANI) Mumbai Police personnel forcing protesters into a police van at the Gateway of India. (ANI)

The Mumbai Police Tuesday morning evicted protesters from the Gateway of India and dropped them at Azad Maidan citing inconvenience to tourists and residents. The protesters had gathered at Gateway of India on Sunday night to protest against the mob attack in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi. “Roads were getting blocked and locals, as well as tourists, were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times and have now relocated them to Azad Maidan,” Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) said.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, is yet to make a single arrest in connection with the violence. The police which have come under criticism for a slow and ineffective response to the situation said they handled the matter “professionally.” The registered FIR states that the police personnel warned the mob to disperse peacefully, but were ignored.

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh alleged the Sunday violence was an organised attack, and some “RSS-affiliated professors” were promoting it. Of the 36 injured, four suffered head injuries while the others sustained soft tissue injuries on the head, scalp, elbows, and hands. Ghosh had suffered deep lacerations on her had and received 16 stitches for her wounds.

The HRD Ministry has, meanwhile, expressed “displeasure” over the insensitivity displayed by the JNU administration. The Ministry also advised them not to “precipitate” the matter by pursuing police cases and disciplinary action against students. Both teachers and students injured in the violence said no one from the JNU administration had reached out to check on them.