JNU violence LIVE updates: No arrests in case yet; Mumbai Police evicts protesters from Gateway

The Mumbai Police Tuesday morning evicted protesters from the Gateway of India and dropped them at Azad Maidan citing inconvenience to tourists and residents. The protesters had gathered at Gateway of India on Sunday night to protest against the mob attack in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi. “Roads were getting blocked and locals, as well as tourists, were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times and have now relocated them to Azad Maidan,” Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) said.
The Delhi Police, meanwhile, is yet to make a single arrest in connection with the violence. The police which have come under criticism for a slow and ineffective response to the situation said they handled the matter “professionally.” The registered FIR states that the police personnel warned the mob to disperse peacefully, but were ignored.
JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh alleged the Sunday violence was an organised attack, and some “RSS-affiliated professors” were promoting it. Of the 36 injured, four suffered head injuries while the others sustained soft tissue injuries on the head, scalp, elbows, and hands. Ghosh had suffered deep lacerations on her had and received 16 stitches for her wounds.
The HRD Ministry has, meanwhile, expressed “displeasure” over the insensitivity displayed by the JNU administration. The Ministry also advised them not to “precipitate” the matter by pursuing police cases and disciplinary action against students. Both teachers and students injured in the violence said no one from the JNU administration had reached out to check on them.
Of the 36 people injured during the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University Sunday, four suffered head injuries while the others sustained soft tissue injuries on the head, scalp, elbows, and hands. Five of the injured suffered minor injuries. The rest sustained moderate to serious injuries that are not immediately life-threatening. A look into the type of injuries after the Sunday violence. The injured were treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged Monday morning.
Voicing concern over Sunday’s attack on students in JNU, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee said that the “real worry” for him was youth resorting to violence to resolve conflicts. “The recourse to violence is extremely frightening for the future sense of policy because it does create this worry for the youth of today. Their way of resolving a conflict is by beating other people. That’s the real worry for me,” said Banerjee — an alumnus of JNU , while speaking at the Express Adda Monday. Click here to find out all that he has to say on JNU violence
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The shocking violence at JNU should convince you of one simple proposition; India is governed by a regime whose sole raison d’etre is to find an adversarial rallying point and crush it by brute force. The current political regime cannot exist unless it finds a new enemy. The targeting of enemies — minorities, liberals, secularists, leftists, urban naxals, intellectuals, assorted protestors — is not driven by a calculus of ordinary politics. It is driven by will, ideology and hate, pure and simple. Read the entire opinion here
The mob that went on a rampage in JNU was empowered by the very government that is vested with the power and responsibility to uphold law and order, to act as it did. It did not happen in a day, of course; it has been in the works ever since JNU was seen by the establishment as a rebel outpost. A campus where goons are empowered is a campus that will shrivel — and shrink a nation’s future. Read more
Delhi Police has also filed an FIR against JNU students union leader Aishe Ghosh and 19 other people for allegedly vandalizing the university server room on January 4, a day before a mob attack. The FIR, registered post 8 pm on Sunday, was filed on the basis of a complaint by the JNU administration that had been filed earlier.
Eminent economist and JNU professor C P Chandrasekhar on Monday said he had withdrawn from the newly-constituted 28-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCES), chaired by former chief statistician Pranob Sen, citing the situation in the university. The committee was constituted last month to improve the quality of data amid criticism of the government over political interferences and is scheduled to meet today. "I regret to inform you that because of the situation in JNU, where I stay, I will be unable to attend the meeting. Further, I feel that under the current conditions, this committee is unlikely to be able to restore the credibility of the statistical system, which has been undermined in the recent past," he said. (PTI)
The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry conveyed its “displeasure” Monday to the officers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over the insensitivity displayed by the administration towards the students injured in Sunday’s violence. The Ministry also advised the university not to “precipitate” the matter by pursuing police cases and disciplinary action against the students. “The idea is not to close the university, but ensure that things return to normal,” a Ministry official said. This was conveyed to JNU in a meeting held between a team of university representatives and senior Ministry officials Monday, The Indian Express has learned. Read more
Both teachers and students injured in the violence said no one from the JNU administration had reached out to check on them. “There has been no call or any kind of reaching out from the Vice-Chancellor or anyone from the administration. There hasn’t even been a single message sent,” said Professor Shukla Sawant, who was injured during the stone-pelting by masked men.
Film writer Mayank Saxena who was at Gateway of India last night, told the Indian Express, "Around 200 of us were put up at Gateway when nearly 100 policemen and policewoman came around 6 am. Some of us were sleeping and they woke us up and asked us to vacate. When we refused, they forcefully made us sit in their van. Some women protestors were manhandled. We have been brought to Azad Maidan and the police are not letting us go, nor allowing anyone to come here. However, we have been asking youths to reclaim Gateway, and a few lawyer friends are on the way. Nearly 100 protestors have been kept at Azad Maidan. "
Advocate Lara Jesani one of the protestors in Mumbai said that nearly all the protestors have been moved from Gateway to Azad Maidan grounds. Jesani says that around 500 people were moved and have now been kept at Azad maidan. The police has blocked the entry to Azad Maidan and not allowing people to enter. Hundreds of people, including students, women and senior citizens - who assembled at the iconic Gateway of India since Sunday midnight - demanded action against the culprits and called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.
