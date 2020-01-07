Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Live now

JNU violence LIVE updates: No arrests in case yet; Mumbai Police evicts protesters from Gateway

JNU Live News Updates: Twenty-four hours after masked men went on a rampage inside Jawaharlal Nehru University, leaving 31 students, two teachers and two guards injured, Delhi police are yet to make a single arrest in the case.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2020 9:55:19 am
Mumbai Police personnel forcing protesters into a police van at the Gateway of India. (ANI)

The Mumbai Police Tuesday morning evicted protesters from the Gateway of India and dropped them at Azad Maidan citing inconvenience to tourists and residents. The protesters had gathered at Gateway of India on Sunday night to protest against the mob attack in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi. “Roads were getting blocked and locals, as well as tourists, were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times and have now relocated them to Azad Maidan,” Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) said.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, is yet to make a single arrest in connection with the violence. The police which have come under criticism for a slow and ineffective response to the situation said they handled the matter “professionally.” The registered FIR states that the police personnel warned the mob to disperse peacefully, but were ignored.

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh alleged the Sunday violence was an organised attack, and some “RSS-affiliated professors” were promoting it. Of the 36 injured, four suffered head injuries while the others sustained soft tissue injuries on the head, scalp, elbows, and hands. Ghosh had suffered deep lacerations on her had and received 16 stitches for her wounds.

The HRD Ministry has, meanwhile, expressed “displeasure” over the insensitivity displayed by the JNU administration. The Ministry also advised them not to “precipitate” the matter by pursuing police cases and disciplinary action against students. Both teachers and students injured in the violence said no one from the JNU administration had reached out to check on them.

Live Blog

JNU campus was attacked by a mob on Sunday night. A series of protests have begun across the country condemning the violence. Follow LIVE updates

Highlights

    09:55 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Of the 36 injured, 4 suffered head injuries, rest had bruises on scalp and limbs, records show

    Of the 36 people injured during the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University Sunday, four suffered head injuries while the others sustained soft tissue injuries on the head, scalp, elbows, and hands. Five of the injured suffered minor injuries. The rest sustained moderate to serious injuries that are not immediately life-threatening. A look into the type of injuries after the Sunday violence.  The injured were treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged Monday morning.

    09:47 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee at Express Adda: Recourse to violence frightening

    Voicing concern over Sunday’s attack on students in JNU, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee said that the “real worry” for him was youth resorting to violence to resolve conflicts. “The recourse to violence is extremely frightening for the future sense of policy because it does create this worry for the youth of today. Their way of resolving a conflict is by beating other people. That’s the real worry for me,” said Banerjee — an alumnus of JNU , while speaking at the Express Adda Monday. Click here to find out all that he has to say on JNU violence

    09:46 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    PB Menta writes: JNU violence is a symbol of apocalyptic politics this govt is playing

    Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The shocking violence at JNU should convince you of one simple proposition; India is governed by a regime whose sole raison d’etre is to find an adversarial rallying point and crush it by brute force. The current political regime cannot exist unless it finds a new enemy. The targeting of enemies — minorities, liberals, secularists, leftists, urban naxals, intellectuals, assorted protestors — is not driven by a calculus of ordinary politics. It is driven by will, ideology and hate, pure and simple.  Read the entire opinion here

    09:45 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Editorial: Power to the goon

    The mob that went on a rampage in JNU was empowered by the very government that is vested with the power and responsibility to uphold law and order, to act as it did. It did not happen in a day, of course; it has been in the works ever since JNU was seen by the establishment as a rebel outpost. A campus where goons are empowered is a campus that will shrivel — and shrink a nation’s future. Read more

    09:41 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    JNu violence: FIR against Aishe Ghosh, 19 others for vandalism

    Delhi Police has also filed an FIR against JNU students union leader Aishe Ghosh and 19 other people for allegedly vandalizing the university server room on January 4, a day before a mob attack. The FIR, registered post 8 pm on Sunday, was filed on the basis of a complaint by the JNU administration that had been filed earlier.

    09:35 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    JNU professor withdraws from Statistics Committee citing situation in university

    Eminent economist and JNU professor C P Chandrasekhar on Monday said he had withdrawn from the newly-constituted 28-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCES), chaired by former chief statistician Pranob Sen, citing the situation in the university. The committee was constituted last month to improve the quality of data amid criticism of the government over political interferences and is scheduled to meet today. "I regret to inform you that because of the situation in JNU, where I stay, I will be unable to attend the meeting. Further, I feel that under the current conditions, this committee is unlikely to be able to restore the credibility of the statistical system, which has been undermined in the recent past," he said.  (PTI)

    09:32 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    JNU violence: Tight security outside campus

    Police personnel outside the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

    09:28 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Do not precipitate, do not go after students: HRD to JNU

    The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry conveyed its “displeasure” Monday to the officers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over the insensitivity displayed by the administration towards the students injured in Sunday’s violence. The Ministry also advised the university not to “precipitate” the matter by pursuing police cases and disciplinary action against the students. “The idea is not to close the university, but ensure that things return to normal,” a Ministry official said. This was conveyed to JNU in a meeting held between a team of university representatives and senior Ministry officials Monday, The Indian Express has learned. Read more

    09:19 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    JNU violence: Students, teachers say no one from administration reached out to them

    Both teachers and students injured in the violence said no one from the JNU administration had reached out to check on them. “There has been no call or any kind of reaching out from the Vice-Chancellor or anyone from the administration. There hasn’t even been a single message sent,” said Professor Shukla Sawant, who was injured during the stone-pelting by masked men.

    09:18 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Mumbai protesters give call to reclaim Gatway

    Film writer Mayank Saxena who was at Gateway of India last night, told the Indian Express, "Around 200 of us were put up at Gateway when nearly 100 policemen and policewoman came around 6 am. Some of us were sleeping and they woke us up and asked us to vacate. When we refused, they forcefully made us sit in their van. Some women protestors were manhandled. We have been brought to Azad Maidan and the police are not letting us go, nor allowing anyone to come here. However, we have been asking youths to reclaim Gateway, and a few lawyer friends are on the way. Nearly 100 protestors have been kept at Azad Maidan. "

    09:18 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    JNU violence: Mumbai Police not allowing protesters to enter Azad Maidan

    Advocate Lara Jesani one of the protestors in Mumbai said that nearly all the protestors have been moved from Gateway to Azad Maidan grounds. Jesani says that around 500 people were moved and have now been kept at Azad maidan. The police has blocked the entry to Azad Maidan and not allowing people to enter. Hundreds of people, including students, women and senior citizens - who assembled at the iconic Gateway of India since Sunday midnight - demanded action against the culprits and called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

    09:14 (IST)07 Jan 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on JNU violence. Twenty-four hours after masked men went on a rampage inside Jawaharlal Nehru University, leaving 36 students, two teachers and two guards injured, Delhi police are yet to make a single arrest in the case.

    JNU, JNU violence, JNU violence ABVP, JNU ABVP whatsapp group, whatsapp group JNU, ABVP JNU, JNU violence whatsapp group, JNU students beaten, Delhi Police JNU, Delhi JNU news View of rampaged Sabarmati Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Express photograph: Tashi Tobgyal)

    Masked men wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers terrorised Jawaharlal Nehru University for close to three hours on Sunday evening, entering hostels, attacking students and teacher. Eyewitnesses and many of those injured said the men, who as per some estimates numbered around 100, were mostly outsiders and belonged to the ABVP — a charge the RSS student outfit denied. Eyewitnesses also accused police of failing to stop the mob from entering the campus or ending the violence sooner, despite calls from JNU as well as frantic students and teachers.

    A day after goons unleashed terror inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the Delhi Police crime branch Monday registered a case against unidentified persons for rioting and damage to property. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this morning and directed him to speak to representatives of JNU regarding the violence. The development came after the L-G met the JNU Registrar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor this morning.

    Also read | JNU violence – A timeline of events

    HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal called the incident “unfortunate” and urged students to maintain peace and protect the dignity of the university. His ministry tweeted, “a group of masked people entered the JNU campus today, threw stones, damaged property and attacked students. This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated.”

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting at his residence this morning, which was attended by senior AAP leaders. On Sunday, Kejriwal had expressed “shock” at the violence on campus. “Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside the university campus?” he had tweeted. He later said he had spoken to the L-G and urged him to direct the police to restore law and order on campus.

    The senior warden of Sabarmati hostel in JNU resigned after citing security reasons at the campus. “I am informing you that I am resigning… because we tried but can’t provide the security to hostel,” the resignation letter read.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd