JNU violence: Delhi Police lodge FIR against unidentified ABVP students

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against several unidentified students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) a day after multiple students were injured after violence broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

“We have received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA on early Monday morning against unknown ABVP students. We have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 506 (threatening) and 34 at Vasant Kunj (north) police station. Further investigation is on to collect factual and scientific evidence to identify the culprits,” said Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (South-west).

Students of JNU Protesting at Vasant Kunj Police station after violence in the campus on Sunday. According to Left activists, the tension began with ABVP students allegedly trying to stop non-vegetarian food from being cooked in the Kaveri Hostel mess. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Students of JNU Protesting at Vasant Kunj Police station after violence in the campus on Sunday. According to Left activists, the tension began with ABVP students allegedly trying to stop non-vegetarian food from being cooked in the Kaveri Hostel mess. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

“Students belonging to ABVP have also informed that they will be also giving their complaint today morning. On receipt of their complaint, necessary appropriate legal action will be taken,” he added.

Multiple students were injured at JNU after the violence broke out on the campus at around 7:30 pm. While the police said six students were injured, Left activists alleged the number was 50-60 and the ABVP claimed it was 15-20, including 8-10 members of the outfit. Visuals emerged from the campus showing a student with a bloodied forehead, another with injuries on his back, and a third with a bleeding palm.

Tensions had begun simmering on the campus since around 4 pm. According to Left activists, it began with ABVP students allegedly trying to stop non-vegetarian food from being cooked in the Kaveri Hostel mess. “Every Sunday, both non-vegetarian and vegetarian food is cooked in all hostels. This is the usual practice. ABVP students were having some event near Kaveri Hostel and when the vendor came to deliver chicken, they stopped him. They harassed and heckled both him and the mess secretary, saying that a havan is being held and non-vegetarian food can’t be cooked,” claimed Anagha Pradeep, councillor of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU).

The ABVP members alleged there were attempts to disrupt a Ram Navami puja in the same hostel. They claimed non-vegetarian food was not an issue. “Common students of JNU were conducting a Ram Navami havan in the Kaveri Hostel but the Leftists wanted to bring discord and came to prevent it from happening and stop people from joining. It was supposed to start at 3:30 pm but could only start by 5 pm because of the ruckus. No one objected to non-vegetarian food, this controversy has been created as a cover… An Iftar party and the havan were taking place simultaneously in the hostel with no issues,” claimed Umesh Ajmeera, secretary of the ABVP at JNU.