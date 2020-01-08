JNU violence: Delhi police identifies some of attackers, on verge of cracking case

Masked men wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers terrorised Jawaharlal Nehru University for close to three hours on Sunday evening, entering hostels, attacking students and teachers and leaving 26 injured. Masked men wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers terrorised Jawaharlal Nehru University for close to three hours on Sunday evening, entering hostels, attacking students and teachers and leaving 26 injured.

Three days after a masked mob attacked students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University inside the campus, the Delhi Police has identified some of the attackers in the case, sources said.

The January 5 attack had triggered mass protests across the country against the police inaction to control the situation. At least 36 people, including students, teachers and campus staff, were injured in the attack.

Delhi police has identified some of the #JNU attackers. Case to be cracked soon. : Govt sources@IndianExpress — Deeptiman Tiwary (@DeeptimanTY) January 8, 2020

JNU Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who was also injured in the attack, had pinned the blame on RSS backed student group ABVP. However, ABVP had denied the allegations, blaming the Left-backed student groups for the violence.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Ghosh and 19 others accusing them of vandalism at the JNU server room on Saturday. The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by the JNU administration earlier.

