JNU violence: Delhi Police draws flak for FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

Even as the Delhi police is yet to arrest those involved in the hours-long rampage at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday, it has come under fire for naming students, including the injured JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, in its FIR.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday condemned the registration of the FIR against “the girl who was injured in the violence”, instead of those who “made an attempt to kill” her.

“…they made an attempt to kill that union president. First thing is that inquiry should look into how did the police allow them. Secondly, what did the vice-chancellor do. Thirdly, even the police allowed safe passage for goonda elements,” Owasi was quoted by PTI as saying in Hyderabad.

The Congress called the registration of the FIR “disgraceful”. “40 hours since the violent attacks in JNU & the Delhi Police has failed to arrest a single perpetrator, despite the glaring evidence. Is the police so incompetent under Amit Shah? Instead, they file an FIR against a victim of the attack. Disgraceful,” the party handle posted on Twitter.

Actor Swara Bhasker, whose mother teaches at JNU, tweeted: “I’m sorry WHATTTTT????? Delhi Police files FIR against JNUSU chief Aishe Ghosh, others after complaint by JNU admin.”

The FIR, filed in connection with the incident at the JNU server room on Saturday, names Ghosh and 19 others, accusing them of vandalism. Registered post 8 pm on Sunday, the FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by the JNU administration earlier.

The BJP’s Karnataka unit, meanwhile, congratulated the Delhi Police. “By registering a FIR against President of @JNUSUofficial, the @DelhiPolice

has taken a step in the right direction to punish the perpetrators of violence in #JNU. Restoring peace & normalcy back to JNU while exposing the Leftist Goons before the Nation should be a top priority,” it tweeted.

More than 35 students and faculty members were assaulted inside the JNU campus on Sunday evening, after a masked mob went on a rampage, attacking students with sticks and iron rods and vandalising property.

