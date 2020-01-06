JNU violence: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal chairs meeting with senior AAP leaders

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express File Photo: Amit Mehra) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express File Photo: Amit Mehra)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of senior AAP leaders Monday regarding the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Senior party leader Sanjay Singh said the meeting was held to discuss the “serious condition” at the university, and urged the Centre to act immediately to restore peace in the national capital.

“The assault on students and professors is really shameful. This is happening in the capital of India. The world is watching us. What message are we sending to the world?” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI after the meeting. He said the Centre should “act immediately and restore peace in Delhi”.

As masked men went on a rampage in JNU on Sunday, attacking students and teachers with sticks, rods and sledgehammers, Kejriwal had expressed “shock” at the brutality. “Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside the university campus?” he had tweeted, adding that he was “closely monitoring the situation” and “and taking all necessary steps”. Kejriwal also said he had spoken to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to restore order. Many people responded to his tweet by urging him to act and visit the JNU campus. Kejriwal also did not visit Jamia Milia Islamia University and its students after the December 15 violence over the CAA and NRC.

