JNU violence: Cong & Left leaders say probe shoddy, influenced

The Delhi Police has named nine suspects for the violence on JNU campus, claiming seven of them are from Left-leaning student bodies. The Delhi Police has named nine suspects for the violence on JNU campus, claiming seven of them are from Left-leaning student bodies.

Congress leader Ajay Maken termed the probe into JNU violence “shoddy”, and demanded that the “varsity’s V-C and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik be sacked”.

“The victims have been made the accused. The investigation is clearly influenced by the government, the home minister and the ruling party,” Maken said Friday.

“It seems that the force was also an accomplice in the entire incident because everything happened in front of it. The Delhi Police has not been able to identify even a single rioter correctly,” Maken said.

Meanwhile, Left leaders accused the Delhi Police of being a “government stooge”.

“It is sad that Delhi Police has become the stooge of the Home Minister. In JNU, the reality is that ABVP and RSS activists attacked students and Delhi Police did not say a word on it,” CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat said.

Hitting out at the Centre, CPI general secretary D Raja said that the Delhi Police’s revelation was an attempt by the government to hurt the protests against the new citizenship law.

