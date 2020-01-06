JNU violence, the day after: Delhi Police file FIR; Amit Shah speaks to L-G; other top developments

JNU violence: During a protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo) JNU violence: During a protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo)

A day after goons unleashed terror inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the Delhi Police crime branch Monday registered a case against unidentified persons for rioting and damage to property. At least 35 students and teachers had been injured by masked men wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this morning and directed him to speak to representatives of JNU regarding the violence. The development came after the L-G met the JNU Registrar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor this morning. Follow live updates on the JNU violence

JNU violence: Top developments on Monday

* The case has been transferred to the crime branch of the Delhi Police, which filed an FIR against unidentified persons for rioting and damage to property.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this morning and directed him to speak to representatives of JNU. The L-G had met the JNU Registrar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor who apprised him of the situation on campus.

* The JNU administration has sent a detailed report on the violence, and sequence of events to the HRD Ministry. “A detailed report has been sent to the HRD Ministry about the sequence of events. The top administration officials are at the Ministry to provide all details leading to present situation,” JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

* All 34 students and teachers admitted to AIIMS on Sunday were discharged this morning. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who received 16 stitches for three injuries on her head, was discharged at around 4 am. Her left hand was also fractured in the violence.

Also read | JNU violence: Before mayhem, WhatsApp chatter suggests planning

* Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting at his residence this morning, which was attended by senior AAP leaders. On Sunday, Kejriwal had expressed “shock” at the violence on campus. “Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside the university campus?” he had tweeted. He later said he had spoken to the L-G and urged him to direct the police to restore law and order on campus.

* The senior warden of Sabarmati hostel in JNU resigned after citing security reasons at the campus. “I am informing you that I am resigning… because we tried but can’t provide the security to hostel,” the resignation letter read.

* Protests have erupted across the country over the violence at JNU. Students held protests in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kerala, Hyderabad, among other cities. Click here to see photos on the protests.

* The Congress held a press conference this morning condemning the attacks at JNU. Targeting the Centre, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the violence “reminds us of the Nazi rule 90 years ago”.

“Why are you harbouring enmity with the youth of the country. The more you suppress voices of the youth, the more emboldened it will become,” he added.

Read | Delhi Police watch as ambulances smashed, leaders heckled

* The JNU students’ union has sought the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, saying he behaved like a “mobster” and “perpetrated violence” in the university on Sunday. “This Vice-Chancellor is a cowardly vice-chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonise JNU,” the union stated, reported PTI.

* Meanwhile, the JNU Teachers’ Association has written to the President demanding the removal of the Vice-Chancellor. “The JNUTA with full sense of responsibility accuses the JNU Administration headed by the Vice-Chancellor of being responsible for the orgy of violence in JNU. It is evident that without the connivance of the Administration, the entry into the campus of several of the goons who were not from the campus, and their subsequent exit without being caught, would not have been possible,” they alleged, according to PTI.

* There are several press conferences and protests planned through the day, stay tuned as we update this article.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd