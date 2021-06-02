JNU V-C welcomes Centre’s decision to cancel Class 12 board exams

The JNU V-C said, "The decision taken with regard to 12th standard exams is pragmatic and rational considering the fact that this Covid pandemic is a once in a century occurrence. (File)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Union government to cancel the class 12 CBSE Board exams.

Asserting that the JNU would continue to hold admissions to its undergraduate courses through entrance exams as it did, Kumar said universities that hold admissions based on class 12 marks could devise “appropriate procedures” which are “fair and transparent”.

“The decision taken with regard to 12th standard exams is pragmatic and rational considering the fact that this Covid pandemic is a once in a century occurrence. The health and safety of students are of paramount importance. In most Higher Educational Institutes such as JNU, admission into undergraduate programs is through an entrance examination. We will conduct the entrance examination whenever it is safe for the students to write. If the entrance is delayed due to the pandemic situation and if the admission of the students happens at a later date than usual, we will surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of the lost time without compromising the academic rigour,” he said.

“In HEIs, where the undergraduate admission is based on 12th standard marks, Universities can devise appropriate procedures for admission which are fair and transparent. We need to find optimal solutions rather than feel anxious about the challenges faced by the pandemic. Our Indian educational system is capable of meeting these challenges,” said Kumar.

Delhi University, which conducts its UG admissions based on cut-offs determined by the class 12 marks, has said it will follow the CBSE “merit” criterion to release its cut-offs.

Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi Tuesday said, “This decision has been taken in view of the unprecedented Covid situation. We are with the Government of India. Our admission criteria will strictly be based on merit. We will honour the Board’s criterion.”

DU had earlier submitted a proposal to the UGC to hold admissions this year by giving 50 per cent weightage to class 12 marks and 50 per cent weightage to the CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test) if it is held.

However, DU’s Admissions Chairperson Rajeev Gupta told The Indian Express, “We are committed to CUCET as and when it happens. The problem there too is that national-level examinations have to take place. Nobody is in a situation right now to answer how the situation will be in various cities and whether this exam can be held. In the larger of interest students, this is best possible option [to go by CBSE formula].”