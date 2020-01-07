JNU known for debate and discussion, violence not a solution: V-C Jagadesh Kumar

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Calling the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a masked mob “unfortunate”, Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Tuesday said that violence is not a solution and the administration will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the university, ANI reported.

Speaking in public for the first time since the January 5 incident, Kumar said, “The incident that took place on Sunday, Jan 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University.” Follow JNU LIVE Updates here

Kumar also said the registration process for the winter semester has started which was stalled following fee hike protests. “The registration process has been restarted. Students can register for the winter semester now. Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind,” said Kumar.

The JNU V-C faced widespread criticism and there were calls for him immediate sacking for suggesting the January 5 violence in the campus was linked to hostel fee hike protests backed by Left-led JNU Students’ Union. Most of those injured, including students and teachers, had said the ABVP was behind the violence — a charge the outfit denies.

The V-C had also skipped the meeting called by the HRD ministry on Monday over the violence that took place on the JNU campus.

Following the incident, Kumar had given his statement on Twitter, “The origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. The protesting students damaged the University communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration. They prevented thousands of students from doing their winter registration. Their intent is clearly aimed at disrupting the functioning of the University. This is simply hooliganism and against the ethos of JNU. No such person will be spared and appropriate action will be taken.” The JNUSU has been protesting against hostel fee hike on campus.

He had also said the University should not be held to ransom by some agitators who have no respect for the fundamental rights of law-abiding students.

At least 35 students and teachers, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were brutally beaten by an armed masked mob on the evening of January 5.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd