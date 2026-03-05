Row over JNU V-C’s ‘casteist’ remarks: No action taken report or communication received on complaint, ex-JNUSU Dalit president tells NCSC

Two complaints had been filed with the commission following protests on the JNU campus over the remarks.

A former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Thursday sent a reminder to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), urging it to act on his complaint accusing JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit of allegedly making casteist remarks about Dalits during a podcast interview last month.

Dhananjay, a PhD scholar at JNU and the union’s first Dalit president in nearly two decades when he was elected in 2024, said he has received no communication from NCSC since he filed a complaint against Pandit on February 25 under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The reminder reiterates allegations that remarks made by Pandit during a 52-minute podcast published on February 16 had created a hostile atmosphere for Dalit students on campus.