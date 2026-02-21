JNUSU calls for VC’s resignation after her ‘casteist’ statement: ‘Can’t permanently play victim card… Was done for Blacks, same was brought for Dalits here’

Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit rejects accusation: ‘Did not mean that…I am a Bahujan myself’

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 04:50 AM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union, JNUSU, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsJNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Pandit (FIle)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday (February 20) demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for making allegedly “blatantly casteist statements” during a media interview published this week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The union pointed to the VC’s criticism of the new equity regulations notified by the University Grants Commission, which she described in the interview as being “totally unnecessary”, “irrational”, and “wokeism”.

“You cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card. This was done for the Blacks; the same thing was brought for Dalits here…,” Pandit said.

video detail

The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, which was notified on January 13, sought to address discrimination, including caste-based discrimination, in higher education institutions. The Supreme Court stayed the regulations on January 29, saying they could trigger “very sweeping consequences” and had the potential to “divide society”.

“We are shocked at the blatantly casteist statements made by the VC on a podcast,” JNUSU said, alleging that Pandit’s remarks reflected “the chronology of injustice, caste supremacy, and perpetual systemic exclusion in universities and public spaces”. The union has called for a “national protest day” on Saturday (February 21) to call for Pandit’s resignation.

The VC made the statements during a 52-minute interview given to The Sunday Guardian, which was published as a podcast on February 16. She spoke at length about student protests on campus, the recent rustication of JNUSU office bearers, and the role of the Left in JNU, apart from the now-stayed UGC equity regulations.

Also Read | For protesting against facial recognition, JNU rusticates 5 students for 2 semesters, fines each of them Rs 20K

The Indian Express reached out to Vice Chancellor Pandit and the university’s media officials for an elaboration of her comments during the interview and a response to the accusations made by the students’ union, but received no response.

Story continues below this ad

Media officials at the university directed this newspaper to the statements given by the Vice Chancellor to the news agency PTI for this report.

During the interview, Pandit defended the JNU administration’s decision to rusticate five student leaders over the vandalism of surveillance equipment at the university’s Ambedkar Library.

“They destroyed this property, literally broke it down, sat on top of it, took pictures and they themselves put it on social media as though they have done something great,” she said.

“We charged them (students) under the Public Destruction of Public Property Act, which is a very strong Act,” she said, apparently referring to The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. “If they do it anywhere outside, it is jail without bail,” she said.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Inquiries against JNU students dipped in 7 yrs, punishments remained steady

The administration, the VC said, had in fact shown restraint: “We have just debarred them for two semesters…and imposed a Rs 20,000 fine, which is not even one per cent of the public property destroyed. It is taxpayers’ money. I am answerable as a Vice-Chancellor to the government, to Parliament, and to the people of India.”

Pandit repeatedly stressed the need to impose consequences on students. “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Choices have consequences,” she said, adding, “I don’t want civil servants who are so irresponsible.” JNU has a rich tradition of producing IAS and other Class I government officers.

On the UGC equity regulations, Pandit said: “It was done secretly. Many of us who are part of the system didn’t even know what was in it… It was totally unnecessary.”

“An equity regulation cannot be unequitable. You cannot give powers to one group and deny the other group justice. This goes against the Constitution of India,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

“This is like aa bail mujhe maar,” Pandit said, using a colloquialism that means bringing unnecessary troubles upon oneself. “Both the open categories are angry and so are the reserved categories saying that you have not implemented it,” she said.

In its statement issued on Friday, JNUSU also objected to Pandit’s proud identification with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its worldview.

Asked by the interviewer how her association with the RSS had shaped her worldview, Pandit said: “I think rather it has given me a strong cultural pride… See, I came from the South, I used to go for my national camps of the RSS Sevika Samiti very early in school, at that time I came to know there are people from other states who are quite different but, at the same time there is something that pulls us together, so this appreciation for difference and diversity…”

“[Whenever] Any calamity took place it was this organisation (RSS) that was the first to go there and they never discriminated… At the time they didn’t even have political power…and they literally did a lot of social service which was totally community-driven and social-driven… Caste-wise they never asked you your identity… I think there are a lot of myths that have been woven against them which I think should be dispelled so I’m very proud because it gave me a worldview that was universal as well as unique,” Pandit said.

Story continues below this ad

In her statement given to PTI, Pandit rejected the accusation that her remarks were casteist. “I did not mean that,” she told PTI. “I meant that wokes have written history like this. And those who opposed wokes had this to say about permanent victimhood and imaginary worlds being created,” she said.

“I am a Bahujan myself, I come from an OBC background,” Pandit said.

Pandit told PTI that excerpts from the podcast had been taken out of context. “When UGC regulations were criticised, the whole controversy was unnecessary, and there is suspicion that due diligence was not put into place. This is the perception,” she said.

 

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Marriage registration in Gujarat, Gujarat Marriage registration, constitutional rights, gujarat government, love jihad, Harsh Sanghavi, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairs
Citing ‘love jihad’, Gujarat moves to change marriage registration law, make parental consent compulsory
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement