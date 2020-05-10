JNU V-C says ‘essential’ that all students, staff download Aarogya Setu

The V-C also said he was ‘glad to see that our university community has set an example in making sure that we are all socially responsible in making sure that COVID-19 infection does not spread in our campus’. (File) The V-C also said he was ‘glad to see that our university community has set an example in making sure that we are all socially responsible in making sure that COVID-19 infection does not spread in our campus’. (File)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Sunday said it was “essential” that all students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the university download the Aarogya Setu App.

In an “appeal”, Kumar said, “I hope that you are keeping yourself and others around you safe by following all the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government and the university. I am glad to see that our university community has set an example in making sure that we are all socially responsible in making sure that COVID-19 infection does not spread in our campus in spite of the lockdown and the consequential inconveniences it might have caused. But nothing is more important than protecting the lives of each one of us.”

The V-C referred to the UGC letter dated April 10 about the Aarogya Setu App and asked everyone to download it.

“As you, know Aarogya Setu App is a one-stop solution for spreading awareness about COVID-19 and to trace contacts to identify potential COVID-19 victims. It is essential that all of us in JNU download and install the Aarogya Setu App. As per Ministry of Electronics & IT, the Aarogya Setu App’s design ensures privacy, and the personal data collected by the App is encrypted using state-of-the-art technology. Therefore, I urge all of you to download and install the Aarogya Setu App on your phones if you have not already done,” said Kumar.

