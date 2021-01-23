JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar gets extension

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who was scheduled to retire on January 26, was Friday asked by the Education Ministry to continue in office till his successor is appointed.

An advertisement had been put out in October for the same saying the V-C must possess “the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment”.

“The incumbent Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, whose five-year term is to complete on January 26, is allowed to continue in the office, notwithstanding the expiry of the tenure till his successor is appointed,” P K Singh, Under Secretary, Ministry of Education, said Friday.

Kumar has seen a fair share of tumult on campus during his tenure — starting from the February 9, 2016 sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for alleged anti-national slogans on campus to the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. The campus has also witnessed prolonged protests in campus due to hostel fee hike and mandatory attendance for students and teachers.

Both the JNU Students’ Union and JNU Teachers’ Association have been at loggerheads with the V-C, with demands for his resignation being raised from time to time.

In January last year, the JNU campus had become the scene of violence when masked people went from hostel to hostel assaulting students and damaging property. Several members of the faculty were also injured in the attacks.

JNU had formed a panel to look into the violence, but — as reported by The Indian Express — that was later dissolved.