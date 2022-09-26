scorecardresearch
JNU plans to launch web portal for undergraduate admissions tomorrow

The JNU will admit students to its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses this year through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The JNU offers 10 undergraduate courses in various languages, along with an integrated BSc-MSc programme in Ayurveda Biology.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is planning to open the web portal for undergraduate admissions Tuesday, September 27.

The JNU will admit students to its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses this year through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). “Consequent upon declaration of CUET (UG)-2022 result by NTA, the admission branch processing data/details of candidates provided by NTA and shall open the portal shorty on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying admission processing fee,” stated a notice issued by the Deputy Registrar (Admissions).

The JNU offers 10 undergraduate courses in various languages: Persian, Pashto, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, French, German, Russian and Spanish. It also has an integrated BSc-MSc programme in Ayurveda Biology.

Other universities like Delhi University and Ambedkar University launched the undergraduate admission registration portals two weeks ago.

