JNU cancels booking of auditorium for discussion on Umar Khalid’s book

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled the booking of an auditorium for a book discussion on Umar Khalid’s book citing “non-disclosure of the full facts” about the program.

Umar Khalid has been held in jail without trial on charges under UAPA for almost six years now. His PhD thesis was published this June as a book titled ‘Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power’.

The cancellation of the booking was communicated in a letter from the School of Social Sciences (SSS) on Sunday (August 9), a day before the event, which was scheduled at the SSS-I Auditorium on campus from 3 pm to 6 pm on August 10.

In a post on X, the university said it was a “democratic and decentralised institution” and that permission for the event had been granted by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences, who had also “taken action” to cancel it.

JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by Dean, SSS who has taken action as well in cancelling the event. The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the program which is going to… pic.twitter.com/SsEsMO3muT — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) August 9, 2026

“The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the program which is going to take place on 10th August 2026 from 3 pm to 6 pm,” the university said.

The post tagged the Vice-President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Office of the Home Minister of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and the Ministry of Education.

The event, organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), was billed as a discussion to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

The event poster listed Delhi University professor Prabhu Mohapatra, historian Prof Uma Chakravarti, artist Shuddhabrata Sengupta, author and activist Harsh Mander, and Umar Khalid’s partner Banojyotsna Lahiri as speakers.

Story continues below this ad

The organisers disputed the university’s explanation for cancelling the booking, and said the program would be held regardless of whether the auditorium was available.

JNUSU president Aditi Mishra told The Indian Express that all the required procedures had been followed.

“All the processes were followed to hold discussions on the book. We had approached the dean of our school (SSS). We made a payment of over 500 rupees to book the auditorium. But we had been getting calls since yesterday to not hold this event. And today we got this notice. The event will happen outside of SSS at the same time tomorrow even if they don’t give us the auditorium,” Mishra said.

Avinash Kumar, who is associated with SSS, and whose name appears on the auditorium requisition, said: “I want to make it clear that the stated reason for the cancellation of the booking of the SSS auditorium is false. The Dean, School of Social Sciences, was fully informed that the event was going to discuss Umar Khalid’s book ‘Fractured Communities’. The JNUSU before reaching out to me had already met and spoken to the Dean and the requisition form was filled as per his advice. So there is no question of lack of full disclosure. And if the full disclosure was not made, then why was permission for the auditorium booking approved and granted in the first place?”

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | His words are free, my son is not

Kumar said the administration should “come clean” on the real reason for the cancellation of the booking. “Why cannot they permit a discussion on this book in the SSS auditorium? Isn’t this book based on the PhD thesis submitted by Dr Umar Khalid at CHS/SSS/JNU, and was he not granted a PhD degree by JNU for that thesis? The book has been published by a leading publisher (Juggernaut) and there is no reason why a book discussion cannot be held,” he said.

“Instead of making false claims and hollow statements about democracy, the administration should declare under which rule of the university they have unilaterally cancelled without any consultation at any level the venue for the event,” he said.

The university’s cancellation letter, issued with the approval of the Dean, SSS, refers to a request for booking SSS-I Auditorium on August 10 from 3 pm to 6 pm for a “Public Talk for Adivasi Divas (Book Discussion)”. It says the booking was cancelled because the “full facts about the programme” had not been disclosed by the organisers.