JNU cancels booking of auditorium for discussion on Umar Khalid’s book

University says Dean of the School of Social Sciences gave the permission, and he has also cancelled it; accuses organisers of ‘non-disclosure of the full facts about the program’

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 9, 2026 06:26 PM IST
umar khalidThe event poster listed Delhi University professor Prabhu Mohapatra, historian Prof Uma Chakravarti, artist Shuddhabrata Sengupta, author and activist Harsh Mander, and Umar Khalid’s partner Banojyotsna Lahiri as speakers. (File image)
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Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled the booking of an auditorium for a book discussion on Umar Khalid’s book citing “non-disclosure of the full facts” about the program.

Umar Khalid has been held in jail without trial on charges under UAPA for almost six years now. His PhD thesis was published this June as a book titled ‘Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power’.

The cancellation of the booking was communicated in a letter from the School of Social Sciences (SSS) on Sunday (August 9), a day before the event, which was scheduled at the SSS-I Auditorium on campus from 3 pm to 6 pm on August 10.

In a post on X, the university said it was a “democratic and decentralised institution” and that permission for the event had been granted by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences, who had also “taken action” to cancel it.

“The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the program which is going to take place on 10th August 2026 from 3 pm to 6 pm,” the university said.

The post tagged the Vice-President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Office of the Home Minister of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and the Ministry of Education.

The event, organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), was billed as a discussion to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

The event poster listed Delhi University professor Prabhu Mohapatra, historian Prof Uma Chakravarti, artist Shuddhabrata Sengupta, author and activist Harsh Mander, and Umar Khalid’s partner Banojyotsna Lahiri as speakers.

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The organisers disputed the university’s explanation for cancelling the booking, and said the program would be held regardless of whether the auditorium was available.

JNUSU president Aditi Mishra told The Indian Express that all the required procedures had been followed.

“All the processes were followed to hold discussions on the book. We had approached the dean of our school (SSS). We made a payment of over 500 rupees to book the auditorium. But we had been getting calls since yesterday to not hold this event. And today we got this notice. The event will happen outside of SSS at the same time tomorrow even if they don’t give us the auditorium,” Mishra said.

Avinash Kumar, who is associated with SSS, and whose name appears on the auditorium requisition, said: “I want to make it clear that the stated reason for the cancellation of the booking of the SSS auditorium is false. The Dean, School of Social Sciences, was fully informed that the event was going to discuss Umar Khalid’s book ‘Fractured Communities’. The JNUSU before reaching out to me had already met and spoken to the Dean and the requisition form was filled as per his advice. So there is no question of lack of full disclosure. And if the full disclosure was not made, then why was permission for the auditorium booking approved and granted in the first place?”

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Kumar said the administration should “come clean” on the real reason for the cancellation of the booking. “Why cannot they permit a discussion on this book in the SSS auditorium? Isn’t this book based on the PhD thesis submitted by Dr Umar Khalid at CHS/SSS/JNU, and was he not granted a PhD degree by JNU for that thesis? The book has been published by a leading publisher (Juggernaut) and there is no reason why a book discussion cannot be held,” he said.

“Instead of making false claims and hollow statements about democracy, the administration should declare under which rule of the university they have unilaterally cancelled without any consultation at any level the venue for the event,” he said.

The university’s cancellation letter, issued with the approval of the Dean, SSS, refers to a request for booking SSS-I Auditorium on August 10 from 3 pm to 6 pm for a “Public Talk for Adivasi Divas (Book Discussion)”. It says the booking was cancelled because the “full facts about the programme” had not been disclosed by the organisers.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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