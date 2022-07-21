JNU to resume offline classes for all students from August 3

Jawaharlal Nehru University will resume offline classes for all students from August 3, according to an official notification issued by the university.

On Wednesday, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha by Kerala MP Abdul Wahab, the Ministry of Education submitted that out of 45 central universities, 42 are running classes in the offline mode. According to its response, JNU is one of the three central universities—along with Pondicherry University and Sikkim University—which is in the process of reopening “in a graded manner subject to adherence to the guidelines/ standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety and protocol, prepared by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and state/ UT governments concerned”.

At JNU, the School of International Studies is continuing to run classes in online mode. On the same day that the answer was submitted in the Rajya Sabha, the Registrar issued an official notification stating that the university has decided to start classes in offline mode by August 3. “All students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from August 3, 2022,” states the notification.

On Tuesday, the university issued a separate notification for the resumption of offline classes in the SIS.

“It has been decided to start classes in offline mode for the School of International Studies by August 3, 2022. All students have to attend the offline classes from August 3, 2022,” stated the notification.

JNU had begun its reopening process with in-person teaching in February. Last month, the JNU Students’ Union protested the continuing online classes at the SIS, demanding the commencement of offline courses at the school.