JNU to reopen in phased manner

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will re-open its campus in a phased manner from September 6. For now, all PhD students who have to submit their theses by August 31 will be allowed to enter as long as they bring an RT-PCR negative test report “done within 72 hours”.

The decision has been taken following orders of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to re-open education institutes dated August 30.

As per an office order signed by Deputy Registrar (Administration) and tweeted by Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Saturday, in the first phase of re-opening beginning Monday, “all final-year PhD research scholars”, both hostellers and day-scholars, who are required to submit their “PhD theses on/before August 31”, will be allowed to enter the campus.

Additionally, all PWD (persons with disabilities) students of the PhD programme would also be allowed to enter, regardless of their submission date.

While the campus will re-open, “teaching/learning will continue to be in online mode”.

The office order also states that the B R Ambedkar Central Library “will be sanitized” and 50% seating arrangement will be made in the reading hall, before the library is opened to students. However, School/Centre level libraries will remain closed for now.

“Upon arrival on the campus, every student will produce a Covid-19 RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours. JNU security will ensure the compliance,” the order reads. Students will also need to submit a self-declaration form. The order also makes it clear that students, teachers and staff from containment zones will not be allowed in the campus, nor will those who don’t wear masks. Students who have “critical illness/co-morbidity” have also been advised not to come to the campus. “On campus counselling/guidance of students and campus community will be conducted to give emotional/trauma support for their readiness with new normal of stringent physical distancing, face mask and hygiene guidelines (sic),” the order reads.