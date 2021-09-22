JNU to reopen further, buses to be allowed inside campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced plans for the further reopening of its campus after the Covid-induced break, with third-year PhD students allowed to enter the campus from Thursday (September 23). Buses will also be allowed inside the campus.

In the next phase, final-year MSc and MBA students, and fourth-year B Tech students can return to the campus.

“All third-year PhD research scholars (both hostellers and day-scholars) are allowed to enter into the campus. Buses will be allowed to enter the campus following the Covid-19 protocol. In order to avoid overcrowding, it has been decided to decentralise the process of issuance of ID cards from the security office. The students’ ID card will be issued at the school/special centre level,” deputy registrar (administration) P Ajai Babu said in a notice Wednesday.

In the fourth phase from September 27, “all MSc final year, B Tech fourth year and MBA and final year scholars (both hostellers and day scholars) will be allowed to enter into the campus”, he added.

After the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave permission, JNU had announced its plans to reopen in a phased manner. On September 6 in the first phase, all final year PhD students who have to submit their theses by August 31 were allowed to enter, along with all PWD (persons with disabilities) PhD students, regardless of their date of submission.

However, their entry was conditional upon producing a negative Covid RT-PCR report done within 72 hours.

The office order also stated that the B R Ambedkar Central Library “will be sanitised” and 50 per cent seating arrangement will be made in the reading hall before the library is opened to students. However, school/centre level libraries remained closed.

In the second phase, all fourth-year Phd students, as well as all final-year students of M Phil/ M Tech/MCA programme, were allowed to enter the campus. JNU also reopened all department/centre/school level libraries with 50 per cent capacity.