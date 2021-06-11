JNU to open central library soon, asks students ‘unrightfully occupying’ it to vacate

Reacting to the FIR, the JNU Student’s Union said the administration “must reopen the library and restart library services at the earliest”. (File Photo)

After an FIR was registered against 35-40 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students for allegedly breaking into the B R Ambedkar library and manhandling security guards, the university authorities Friday said they had decided to take “appropriate steps” to open the library “soon”.

However, they asked students who had “unrightfully occupied” the reading room, to “vacate immediately”. The incident had taken place on Tuesday, but some students continue to occupy the library premises till date.

“After due deliberations, keeping in line with government orders and academic interests of the student community, the university administration has decided to take appropriate steps to open the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library soon. This will comply with the expected announcement of the government regarding further unlocking measures in

Delhi,” Librarian Manorama Tripathi said in a statement Friday.

“The library, throughout the lockdown period, has been committed to serving the user community through remote access services and now intends to resume the book issue/ return facility as well. The bonafide students will be welcome to use the reading rooms and avail of other services in strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines and library rules.

The reading rooms need to be sanitised and seating arrangements changed as per the Covid protocol,” she said.

Tripathi also said those who had “unrightfully occupied the reading rooms” were “advised and instructed to vacate the place immediately”. “This will facilitate and speed up the reopening and resumption of library services,” she said.

On Thursday, Registrar Ravikesh had said the police complaint was lodged “when no amount of persuasion by the librarian and security personnel” could result in the students, who “scuffled with the security staff” and “broke open the side glass door”, leaving the library.

Reacting to the FIR, the JNU Student’s Union said the administration “must reopen the library and restart library services at the earliest”.

“The JNU administration must also withdraw the FIR, and focus on actual issues that are faced by the JNU community. We also extend our solidarity with the students named in the FIR and demand that the JNU administration and the Delhi Police immediately withdraw the false complaint. The university administration should focus on solving the numerous issues plaguing the students instead of hounding them for demanding a place to study,” they had said.

The JNUSU has alleged the administration did not provide “any requisite support system to students” during the pandemic.

“Even the JNU E-Library and Remote Access, accessible through the JNU library website, has been non-functional for months. At such a time, some students made use of the Central Library Reading Rooms for studying, which is the intended purpose of the said rooms,” they had said.