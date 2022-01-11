JNU to discuss implementation of common entrance test

The Academic Council (AC) of Jawaharlal Nehru University will Wednesday discuss the implementation of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic session.

As of now, JNU holds its own entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The additional agenda for the AC meeting to be held Wednesday reads: “To consider conducting/implementation of CUET from the Academic Session 2022-2023.”

“JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) for the academic year 2021-2022 has already been conducted by NTA. In view of the letters mentioned above (by the UGC and Ministry), it is submitted that JNUEE 2022-2023 for all programmes will be conducted as per the directions of MoE/UGC, as already passed in the 157th Academic Council meeting,” the AC agenda reads.

The JNU Teachers’ Association expressed displeasure with the decision. “JNUTA is of the opinion that such a huge change in policy affecting admissions in JNU should be discussed thoroughly in faculty meetings at the centre level before being brought to the Academic Council by the Caretaker Vice Chancellor at literally the last hour,” it said.

It has circulated an online form addressed to AC members, asking faculty members to sign it. The text of the letter states that the agenda was only circulated to members on January 10, and “since this is a matter that requires extensive deliberation given the interdisciplinary nature of JNU’s programmes of study”, the AC should refer the matter to the Board of Studies of Schools, and Faculty Committees of the Centre first.

The JNU Students’ Union also criticised the move. “The Vice Chancellor has yet again chosen the period of pandemic to put an additional agenda to the Academic Council Meeting for passing CUCET, without any deliberation and discussion with the student community,” said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

V-C M Jagadesh Kumar, Registrar Ravikesh and Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra did not respond to calls or texts seeking a comment.