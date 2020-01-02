JNU to continue with registration boycott

Registration for the winter semester has been opened from January 1 to 5. Registration for the winter semester has been opened from January 1 to 5.

After boycotting day one of registration for the new semester, that began Wednesday, the JNU Students’ Union has decided to boycott the process on all five days.

Registration for the winter semester has been opened from January 1 to 5. Students have said they will “lock down” offices of the Mess Manager and Cashier.

The boycott has been called due to two circulars from the administration — one that said hiked room rent would be levied from students during registration, while remaining mum on service and utility charges, and the other that said students who haven’t completed their “academic requirements” would be given provisional registration if they give assignments by January 20.

Registrar Pramod Kumar could not be reached for a comment.

