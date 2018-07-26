JNU teachers body set to hold referendum on removing V-C

The JNUTA has called for a one-day strike on July 31 (File Photo) The JNUTA has called for a one-day strike on July 31 (File Photo)

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has decided to hold a referendum on August 7 on removal of the Vice-Chancellor, among other things. The decision comes after the JNUTA general body meeting on Tuesday opined that under the current V-C, the university was being “pushed towards a path of destruction”.

Apart from this, the body has also called for a one-day strike on July 31. The JNUTA also rejected the decision of the administration to impose mandatory attendance on teachers and staff.

