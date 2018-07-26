Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

JNU teachers body set to hold referendum on removing V-C

The decision comes after the JNUTA general body meeting on Tuesday opined that under the current V-C, the university was being “pushed towards a path of destruction”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 2:42:06 am
JNU teachers body set to hold referendum on removing V-C The JNUTA has called for a one-day strike on July 31 (File Photo)

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has decided to hold a referendum on August 7 on removal of the Vice-Chancellor, among other things. The decision comes after the JNUTA general body meeting on Tuesday opined that under the current V-C, the university was being “pushed towards a path of destruction”.

Apart from this, the body has also called for a one-day strike on July 31. The JNUTA also rejected the decision of the administration to impose mandatory attendance on teachers and staff.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement