JNU teacher alleges attack by gang in Delhi’s RK Puram

Written by Vidheesha Kuntamalla

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faculty member was allegedly attacked by a group of 6-7 men, including a man dressed in a police uniform, after an ‘accident’ in Delhi’s RK Puram on Saturday and later threatened over the phone. While a complaint was filed on Saturday, Delhi police officials said they are investigating the matter. An FIR is yet to be registered.

According to Dr Saitya Brata Das, who is an associate professor at JNU’s Centre for English Studies, he was at a traffic stop in RK Puram on Saturday when a bike rear-ended his car. “I saw a man falling down from the bike. I was shocked at seeing how a bike can bang into a car when the car is at the red light and not in movement. Suddenly, out of nowhere, six more people surrounded my car, and made noise, asked me to get out of my car, and asked me for money,” Das wrote in his complaint.

Das said that he did not wait for the signal to turn green and immediately drove towards JNU and entered the campus. “At the JNU main gate, I stopped to tell the security guards to call the police and save me from the goons,” he said, adding that the men managed to enter the campus and surrounded his car. They were accompanied by a man in a police uniform, he alleged.

Das filed a complaint at around 8.30 pm on Saturday. The case has now been shifted from Vasant Vihar to Vasant Kunj police station.

“In Delhi, they are creating a new system of extorting money; they attack people in the red light, they create a scene of a fake accident and they extort money…The same happened to a colleague of mine last year and he barely survived,” Das told The Indian Express.

The incident was allegedly followed by threat calls, which ceased after Das filed the police complaint.

This is allegedly the second time that a JNU faculty member was attacked.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) issued a statement on Tuesday saying a similar incident had occurred in June 2022 where another JNU faculty member was allegedly attacked. “The JNUTA demands that the university administration at the highest levels extends all support to Dr Saitya Brata Das, and actively puts pressure on Delhi Police to ensure that action is taken against the criminal gang behind this attack,” the statement said.

Delhi police officials said they are investigating the matter.