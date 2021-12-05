JNU students’ union screens Babri film despite admin order

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration Saturday “firmly advised” the students’ union against holding a screening of Anand Patwardhan’s documentary ‘Ram Ke Naam’ on campus, warning them of “strict disciplinary action” if they went ahead with it. The university said the film “may disturb communal harmony”.

The JNUSU, however, screened the documentary, which is based on the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary/ movie ‘Raam Ke Naam’ scheduled for tonight at 9.30 pm at Teflas. No prior permission for this event has been taken from JNU administration. This is to emphasise that such an authorised activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of the University Campus,” JNU Registrar Ravikesh said in a notice.

“The students/individuals concerned are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately failing which a strict disciplinary action as per university rules may be initiated against those responsible. The students are also instructed not to get provoked by this pamphlet, which is unauthorised and unwarranted,” he said.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said the film had been screened in 2019 without any issue: “It’s an award-winning film that has been shown on Doordarshan. There is nothing about it that can disrupt communal harmony.”

In a video message, Patwardhan came out in support of the students. “I congratulate the students for going ahead with the screening despite the administration’s objections. You have every right to screen the film as it has a ‘U’ certificate, won a National Award and has been screened on Doordarshan on primetime… The film cannot be stopped until there is complete fascism in the country which hasn’t happened till now,” he said.

The Registrar did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.