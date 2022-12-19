scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

JNU students protest outside UGC office, demand extension for terminal MPhil, PhD batch

The due date for thesis submission for the terminal-year students is December 31, 2022.

On May 26 this year, JNU had notified a six-month extension for thesis submission, setting December 31 as the deadline. (File)
Dozens of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University protested outside the University Grants Commission office Monday, demanding an extension for terminal-year PhD and MPhil students.

The due date for thesis submission for these terminal-year students is December 31, 2022. In response to a survey conducted by the JNU Students’ Union among these students, 91.4% out of 279 respondents had stated that they would not be able to submit their dissertation or thesis by that date.

On May 26 this year, JNU had notified a six-month extension for thesis submission, setting December 31 as the deadline.

“The JNUSU, in its previous dialogues with the UGC, has appraised the UGC of the urgent need for extension of the tenure of MPhil/PhD scholars. The UGC has also acknowledged the gravity of the situation and informed us that it is deliberating upon the matter. However, considering the delay on the side of the UGC and the resultant increase of anxiety in the student community over the uncertain future that it faces regarding the completion of the degree of significant section, alternative measures must also be sought,” said the JNUSU through a statement.

In the survey, 62% of respondents also claimed they have only received a six-month extension from the UGC.

“Majority of the students have only received six months while the pandemic forced an institutional closure of more than a year and half,” said JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 07:24:50 pm
