JNU students have broken limbs, one said cops kicked him: Priyanka Gandhi after AIIMS visit

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who Sunday visited injured JNU students at AIIMS in New Delhi, said several students had broken limbs and head injuries, and that they were attacked by the police too.

“Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head,” Gandhi tweeted.

“There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children,” the Congress leader added.

Violence broke out at the JNU campus on Sunday evening, with a masked mob attacking teachers and students with sticks and bricks. The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) has claimed ABVP, “with police protection”, was behind the disturbance, while ABVP has accused Left-leaning students groups of beating up its members.

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav, who was allegedly manhandled outside the campus, also claimed the police were doing nothing to stop the hooliganism.

“I was attacked by a mob (that included a JNU Professor Mishra, Dept of Sanskrit) in the presence of police and media. Minor injury. I am safe. Staying put outside the north gate of JNU while goon attack continues inside the campus under police protection,” he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the incident. “Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible,” the home ministry said in a tweet.

