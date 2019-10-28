JNU students ‘block’ ambulance for ailing professor during protest

A group of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday allegedly blocked an ambulance and prevented doctors from meeting an ailing professor on campus, PTI reported. Authorities later threatened to take “severe action” against the students.

However, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) denied indulging in any violent activities.

A meeting of the Inter Hostel Administration was underway at the convention centre of the varsity when some students, who are not members of the IHA committee, “forcibly” entered the venue, university’s registrar Pramod Kumar said.

“The committee members requested the agitating students to go out and let the meeting continue. But they became more aggressive and began sloganeering loudly, approached menacingly towards the dean of students (DoS),” he said.

In this raucous atmosphere, DoS Umesh Kadam fell sick after his blood pressure increased.

“But what was most shocking was a complete heartlessness and insensitivity displayed by the students; they did not allow the ambulance to move towards the hospital for an emergency rescue of Kadam,” the registrar said.

Kadam alleged that the students did not even allow the university doctors to check on Kadam.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to condemn the incident. “The university administration is contemplating on a severe action against some JNU students whose conduct today has been not only unbecoming, but dangerous and shameful. This kind of behaviour by a section of JNU students is highly condemnable and outrageous,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

The registrar said the condition of the DoS turned worse even as his wife and two children sought relief from the students.

After a lot of effort, when the DoS was shifted into the ambulance, the students again surrounded the ambulance and did not let the vehicle move towards the hospital, the vice-chancellor said.

“Kadam’s wife was pleading with students and asking the university security to shift him to a fully equipped hospital outside the campus, but these unruly students did not move,” the JNU registrar claimed.

“They surrounded the ambulance and forced it to be taken to the University Health Centre, rather than to the hospital as suggested by the doctor. The DoS is being confined now in a doctor’s office and the students have surrounded the Health Centre,” he said.

“The university shall not be allowed to be held hostage to the whims of a small section of these agitating students and brook no indiscipline in the campus,” he added.

Refuting the allegations, JNUSU vice president Saket Moon alleged that the vice-chancellor and his people were trying to show the protest in a “negative light”.

“The vice chancellor today attempted to destroy the model which enables economically weaker students to come and study here,” he said.

“The IHA meeting was held to hike fees, oust students from hostels. The meeting was held without inviting JNUSU which should have been invited. We were protesting against not being invited to the meeting but this protest is being shown in a negative light,” he claimed.

“We did not indulge in violence but we will continue to oppose attempts by the administration to shut down JNU Or privatise it,” Moon added.

The students’ union has called for a strike on Tuesday against the administration.