Left panel sweeps JNU student union polls

The United Left Panel, comprising of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), secured a clean sweep in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls.

SFI’s Aishe Ghosh was elected as JNUSU president with 2,313 votes, defeating ABVP’s Manish Jangid, who got 1,128 votes, PTI reported.

The results were to be declared originally on September 8 but were stayed by the Delhi High Court after petitions by two students alleging their nominations for the election of councillor in the JNUSU were illegally rejected.

The court had restrained the varsity from notifying the election results till September 17. It had also told JNU Standing Counsel Monika Arora and advocate Harsh Ahuja that after “declaration of result, it has to be placed before the university and a notification has to be issued by the university accepting the result, and it is only after (this) that the newly elected student body can take charge”.