‘JNU student Sharjeel Imam tried to create anarchy with speeches’: Prosecution to court in NE riots UAPA case

Arguing for framing of charges against JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who is accused in a UAPA case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, the prosecution told a court Wednesday that Imam tried to create anarchy with his speeches which were addressed to a particular community.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad was making his arguments before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat. The prosecutor had also told the court that since Imam began one of his speeches with the traditional Muslim greeting, ‘Assalamu-alaikum’, it showed that his address was meant for a particular community.

Prasad began his arguments by stating that Imam is not a simple pickpocketer or a small-time drug peddler whose conduct, or what he utters, will not have significance. “He has knowledge of five languages, excellent oratory skills, and people will believe what he says. In that background, we have to see his speech,” he told the court.

Reading out Imam’s speech given at Jamia Millia Islamia, Prasad said “his speech was definitely divisive. He is attempting to create complete anarchy… the fact that his address started with Assalamu-alaikum showed that his address is to a particular community”.

“People called upon to take action is also restricted to one community and how the tone and tenor is tried to be kept on a fine balance,” Prasad told the court.

Prasad also read out Imam’s speech made at Aligarh Muslim University, in which Imam purportedly said that when “BJP got a full majority, then we got triple talaq, CAA and NRC”.

“These are very crucial words because we must keep in mind that this accused is somebody who has done his thesis on rioting and, therefore, has knowledge as to how a critical mass can come together and how things can be done from them,” he said.

The court will further hear arguments on Thursday.

On August 23, Imam’s lawyers wrapped up arguments for his bail in the UAPA case. His lawyers had submitted that without criticism, a society dies and becomes a heap of sheep.

The prosecution was supposed to rebut Imam’s bail arguments but chose to first address arguments on point of charge instead.