JNU student loses sight in right eye after cleaver attack, fellow student arrested

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student lost sight in his right eye after a fellow student allegedly attacked him with a meat cleaver at a campus hostel on Thursday, a Delhi Police officer said. Police arrested the accused, Ajay, an MA student, after registering a case of attempted murder.
The officer said the attack took place around 3 pm on November 5 on the first floor of the hostel. Police said Ajay had objected to Saurabh, a second-year language student, speaking to a woman who also studies at the university.
In a statement, JNU said Saurabh and the woman had barged into the room Ajay shared with another student. According to the police officer, Ajay and Saurabh got into a heated argument on the first floor, during which Ajay allegedly pulled out the cleaver and struck Saurabh, injuring his right eye.
The officer said Ajay’s roommate intervened and that all four students were injured in the scuffle. Saurabh was taken to the AIIMS trauma centre, where doctors found that he had permanently lost sight in his right eye, the officer said. He later underwent surgery.
Police registered the FIR at Vasant Kunj North police station after the woman filed a complaint.
Investigators are looking into when and how Ajay obtained the cleaver, police said.
JNU ordered a proctorial inquiry into the incident. In its order, the university said it had rusticated Ajay with immediate effect and barred him from the campus pending the outcome of the inquiry. It issued similar orders against the other three students.
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