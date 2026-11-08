JNU student loses sight in right eye after cleaver attack, fellow student arrested

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student lost sight in his right eye after a fellow student allegedly attacked him with a meat cleaver at a campus hostel on Thursday, a Delhi Police officer said. Police arrested the accused, Ajay, an MA student, after registering a case of attempted murder.

The officer said the attack took place around 3 pm on November 5 on the first floor of the hostel. Police said Ajay had objected to Saurabh, a second-year language student, speaking to a woman who also studies at the university.

In a statement, JNU said Saurabh and the woman had barged into the room Ajay shared with another student. According to the police officer, Ajay and Saurabh got into a heated argument on the first floor, during which Ajay allegedly pulled out the cleaver and struck Saurabh, injuring his right eye.