JNU student held for ‘stalking senior, barging into hostel’

The Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student for allegedly stalking a senior and barging into her hostel.

An FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station and the accused was arrested but later released on bail. According to police, the accused hails from Jammu and Kashmir and is studying Russian at the university.

“The arrest was made after a woman student approached police. The incident took place late Sunday night when the man was caught allegedly barging into the girls’ hostel. He tried to enter her room and she raised an alarm, informing the hostel’s security department,” a senior officer said.

Police were informed and they met the woman, who alleged that the man had been stalking her for many weeks.“On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 354-D (stalking) and 506 (threatening). The man was arrested from the spot, and was later released on bail after furnishing a bail bond. His family was informed about the arrest,” an officer said.

Police said the woman has recorded her statement under CrPC section 164 before a magistrate and corroborated her allegations.