scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

JNU student groups hold protest, delay in scholarship disbursal common concern

The JNU Students’ Union, meanwhile, called for a march Wednesday night “against ABVP’s violence in the scholarship section” and “against impunity to ABVP goons by JNU admin despite repeated instances of violence by ABVP on campus”.

Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe demand to release long-pending scholarships and fellowships featured in both marches despite their differences. According to students, the issue of delays in the disbursal of scholarships is a long-standing one at JNU.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Wednesday saw opposing student groups taking out protests on campus. While some slogans were against each other, both had one common complaint – scholarships not being disbursed on time.

During its march in the evening, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested against the JNU administration with regard to violence at the scholarship section Monday – clashes had broken out between students from the outfit and security staff during their protest to demand the release of scholarships and fellowships, which led to injuries on both sides. Their primary demand was that administration apologise to students and staff for the violence.

The JNU Students’ Union, meanwhile, called for a march Wednesday night “against ABVP’s violence in the scholarship section” and “against impunity to ABVP goons by JNU admin despite repeated instances of violence by ABVP on campus”.

The demand to release long-pending scholarships and fellowships featured in both marches despite their differences. According to students, the issue of delays in the disbursal of scholarships is a long-standing one at JNU.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

“I have been in the university since 2018, and it has been an issue the entire time. In JNU, BA and MA students get merit-cum-means scholarships and PhD students get non-NET scholarships monthly. The issue is that these are not released for months at a stretch. There are instances of students who have gone through entire master’s without getting scholarships. There is a big delay in disbursal process,” said JNUSU councillor Anagha Pradeep.

Vikas Paliwal, a member of the ABVP unit, has not received his merit-cum-means scholarship for five semesters. “I was doing my BA in German honours and got the scholarship only for my first semester. I have now completed my BA, and am going to start my MA next month,” he said.

More from Delhi

In response to queries by The Indian Express, senior JNU officials stated that the delay is due to pendency caused by a financial embezzlement case “before the joining of the current administration”. “The tenure of the current administration started February 7, 2022. There was huge pendency to clear scholarships and fellowships of students owing to a case of financial embezzlement in the section. Accordingly, outsourced staff were replaced with permanent staff, newly deputed staff given training for quality work output, and a senior-level officer was appointed to supervise the work. The Ministry of Education was also requested to approve filling 727 vacant posts (almost 50% of the sanctioned strength) for quick disposal of pending work, including scholarships and fellowships of students and other sections. A large number of cases have already been cleared,” stated their response.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:15:50 am
Next Story

Supreme Court to relook 2013 ruling on freebies, says issue is serious, needs debate

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Here's what NTA plans for CUET next year

Here's what NTA plans for CUET next year

Kiara Advani on meeting Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Will never forget that evening…’

Kiara Advani on meeting Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Will never forget that evening…’

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

Apple sends out invites for Sep 7 event
‘Far Out’

Apple sends out invites for Sep 7 event

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement