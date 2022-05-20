JNU student alleges molestation inside coffee shop on campus

A JNU student has alleged she was molested by a man, whom she met on social media, at a coffee shop inside the campus. Police said they have identified the accused and he has joined the investigation.

According to the woman’s complaint, the man got in touch with her with queries about her course. During a meeting in a coffee shop inside the JNU campus, the accused allegedly molested her.

An FIR under IPC sections 354 (molestation) and 354-B (assault with intention to disrobe) has been filed in Vasant Kunj Police Station, said a Delhi Police official.

As per the woman, the accused contacted her on Instagram on May 11 enquiring about details of a job she had landed and expressed interest in getting a similar job. “The two were not known to each other. The accused asked her to meet at the cafe on the same day at 10 pm to discuss the course she was pursuing along with other details,” states the FIR.

“The accused reached the woman’s hostel inside the JNU campus and the two went together. During the discussion on the course, the accused asked if the two could stay together. Taken aback, the woman asked to change the topic. The accused insisted and the woman got up to drink water from a basin at a corner. She was cornered by the accused who forced himself upon her while disrobing her, the woman alleged. Despite the woman’s protests the man continued to perform sexual act,” the FIR states. The man had also taken the victim’s phone, she mentions in her complaint.