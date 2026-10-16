JNU sexual harassment complaint: Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam appears before police

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Akoijam, a former professor at JNU’s Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 12:47 AM IST
Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, JNU sexual harassment complaint, JNU professor Bimol Akoijam, Bimol Akoijam sexual harassment complaints, JNU professor dismissal, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam news, JNU Internal Committee, Jawaharlal Nehru University news, Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, Inner Manipur MP, JNU sexual harassment complaints, JNU Vice Chancellor, Santishree D PanditAfter arriving at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Manipur Thursday, Akoijam said: “I came to co-operate…” He added that the case is a political one.
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Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed as a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following an internal enquiry into allegations of sexual harassment, on Thursday appeared investigators at Vasant Kunj police station.

The Delhi Police had served him a notice on Wednesday, summoning him to join the investigation.

According to senior police officers, Akoijam was questioned for about two hours.

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After arriving at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Manipur Thursday, Akoijam said: “I came to co-operate…” He added that the case is a political one.

Akoijam, a former professor at JNU’s Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9.

However, earlier this week, Akoijam accused JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit of lying about the internal inquiry against him.

Officials had said that around 10-12 students from the Centre for Study of Social Systems had filed a sexual harassment complaint against Akoijam.

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The FIR, dated October 11, was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under charges of sexual harassment, making sexually coloured remarks, and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, based on a complaint by the Chief Security Officer at JNU.

It followed a communication from the JNU’s Chief Security Officer to the Station House Officer of the Vasant Kunj North police station that included documents submitted by the university’s Internal Committee and sought legal action.

As per the FIR, the university’s Internal Committee assessed the allegations of sexual harassment after examining the complainants’ accounts, witness statements, defence witnesses and other materials on record.

The letter from the JNU official flagged the committee’s cumulative assessment, which stated that it does not consider the above incident in isolation, but “a recurring pattern of inappropriate personal interaction, sexually suggestive conduct, and unwelcome physical contact”.

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The committee’s assessment, as cited in the communication, also referred to an “intimidating and hostile learning environment” and “inadequate professional boundaries in interactions with female students”.

As per the FIR, the alleged incidents took place between July 2025 and May 2026 at the Centre for Studies of Social System, and other places.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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