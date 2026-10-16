JNU sexual harassment complaint: Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam appears before police

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed as a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following an internal enquiry into allegations of sexual harassment, on Thursday appeared investigators at Vasant Kunj police station.

The Delhi Police had served him a notice on Wednesday, summoning him to join the investigation.

According to senior police officers, Akoijam was questioned for about two hours.

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After arriving at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Manipur Thursday, Akoijam said: “I came to co-operate…” He added that the case is a political one.

Akoijam, a former professor at JNU’s Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9.