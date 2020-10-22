JNU set to reopen campus in phases from November 2, research scholars first to enter

Students will also be required to quarantine for seven days, conduct only online meetings, avoid gatherings and maintain social distancing. Canteens, dhabas and libraries will also remain shut.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which had shut its gates due to the Covid -19 pandemic, will allow research scholars to return to campus in a phased manner starting November 2.

For now, the provision is being made only for final year research scholars of science schools and special centres who will have to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app to enter the campus.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has been demanding that all students who had left the campus shortly after the lockdown began in March, be allowed to come back in a phased manner.

In a notification Wednesday, Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “University will be opened in a phased manner w.e.f. November 2…only for the final year PhD research scholars, including 9B students and project staff who require laboratory access only in Science Schools and Special Centres.”

The campus will be opened in two phases: on November 2, day scholars who have laboratory work, or have to submit their thesis by December 31 or June 30, 2021, will be allowed to enter, along with project staff in science schools and centres; on November 16, the facility would be opened to hostellers who meet the same criteria.

“The implementation of Phase 2 should depend on the successful implementation of Phase 1. After reviewing the operation of both the phases, the plan for subsequent phases for other students may be worked out,” it said.

The notification said a certificate from supervisors stating that the student needs access to the lab for their thesis will be required for entry.

Among the 16 “mandatory guidelines” is the use of Aarogya Setu app.

Students will also be required to quarantine for seven days, conduct only online meetings, avoid gatherings and maintain social distancing. Canteens, dhabas and libraries will also remain shut.

