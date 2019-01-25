JNU sedition case: File should’ve been routed through me, says Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot Thursday said he was not satisfied with Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta’s response to a memorandum issued to him on the JNU prosecution sanction case.

Gahlot reiterated that the opinion of the law department on the file seeking prosecution should not have been sent to the Home Department directly, without routing the file through him.

Mendiratta told The Indian Express that the file has been dealt with in accordance with law. Gahlot said he is aware that the Law Minister was not the competent authority to grant sanction under Section 196 CrPC, but the file should have been put up on his table nonetheless.

“The stand of Mr Mendiratta that there has been a difference of opinion between me and him on the ambit of powers under Article 239 AA of the Constitution of India is totally out of context. Nowhere in my memorandum dated 21.01.2019 have I talked of this issue… A file… regarding grant of prosecution under Section 197 CrPC has been recently marked to me. How can Mr Mendiratta send one file (to me)…but not another similar file…?” Gahlot wrote.