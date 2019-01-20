JNU sedition case: File seeking prosecution sanction not put up before minister, says Delhi govt

The Delhi government Saturday said that no file seeking prosecution sanction in the JNU sedition case has been put up before any of its ministers.

The government’s response deepened the mystery over the issue, as Delhi Police sources maintained they moved the relevant file to the government on January 14.

However, Delhi Police did not offer any official statement on the issue, and attempts to seek a comment from Principal Secretary (Home) Renu Sharma were met with no response.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s media advisor Nagendar Sharma said, “No file seeking prosecution sanction in JNU case has either been brought to the notice of any minister of the government or has been so far put up before any minister.”

Home Department sources said that the August 2016 Delhi HC judgement on distribution of powers between the elected government and the L-G had given the government the upper hand in terms of prosecution.

“The verdict had gone in the L-G’s favour, except in terms of power over granting prosecution sanction. It said the Home Minister will be the final authority in such a case,” the source claimed.

Another official, however, explained that in certain cases, such as the JNU case where Section 124A has been invoked, the L-G’s word will be final.