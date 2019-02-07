JNU sedition case exhaustive, too many witnesses, Rajya Sabha told

The sedition case against JNU students is exhaustive, involving many accused and witnesses, which is why the matter is taking time, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the case against some students and leaders of JNU in the metropolitan magistrate court on January 14. “As reported by Delhi Police, the investigation was exhaustive, involving many accused/suspects, exhibits and witnesses, and hence, the time taken,” he said. Ahir was replying to a written question on whether it is a fact that Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against JNU student leaders for sedition.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ahir cited the alleged anti-India slogans raised during the 2016 event and backed police for naming only 10 accused while letting off others. On police filing a chargesheet without prosecution sanction, he said, “… Sanction is required at the time of framing of charges, which will be decided by the court. Police have sent the request for prosecution sanction to the Delhi government on January 14. It is still awaited.”