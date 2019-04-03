JNU sedition case: Delhi govt seeks month’s time to grant sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others

The Delhi government Wednesday informed the Patiala House court that it needs a month’s time to grant sanction to prosecute frmer JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a 2016 sedition case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat directed the AAP government to file a “proper reply” citing a definite time-frame, reported PTI.

Advertising

The court had earlier expressed displeasure over the Delhi Police for not procuring requisite sanctions in the case and asked the police to proceed in the matter without it. The Delhi government is yet to grant approval to prosecute Kumar and others under IPC Section 124A (sedition).

Kanhaiya Kumar and the others have been charged with offences under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 143 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 149 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Police had claimed that Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Advertising

Police also charged former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during the event to mark the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

The court had earlier questioned police for filing a chargesheet without procuring sanction. “Why did you file (the chargesheet) without approval? You don’t have a legal department,” the court had said, granting police time to procure the same.