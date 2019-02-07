JNU sedition case: Court raps police for delay in sanction, says authorities can’t sit on file

A city court Wednesday rapped the Delhi Police over the delay in procuring requisite sanction to prosecute former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a 2016 sedition case. The court asked police to procure the prosecution sanction, saying the authorities “can’t sit on the file” indefinitely.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat directed police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the matter, following which police told the court that they will “procure the sanction in a matter of days”. The court granted time till February 28 to procure the requisite documents. “Ask the authorities concerned to expedite the matter. They can’t sit on file for indefinite period,” the court said.

The court had earlier questioned Delhi Police over filing a chargesheet against Kumar and others without procuring prosecution sanction, and had refused to take cognizance of the sedition case.

Later, the Delhi government said no file seeking prosecution sanction has been placed before any of its ministers by police. It was also found that two hours before the chargesheet was filed on January 14, investigation officer Inspector Umesh Bharthwal had filed an application for prosecution sanction with the Home department.

A Delhi government spokesperson said the government will not comment on a sub judice matter and that a reply will be filed in court, if sought. According to officials, the file is pending with the Home Department. It was sent to the Law Department as well as the minister.

Sources, meanwhile, said that since the matter was strictly legal, due diligence was needed. “Police took three years to file the chargesheet. We can’t provide or reject sanction on their timeline,” an official said.