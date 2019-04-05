Toggle Menu
The AAP government accused the police of filing the charge sheet secretly and in a hasty manner without obtaining the required sanction from the competent authority.

JNU sedition case: Chargesheet filed in 'hasty, secretive manner', Delhi govt tells court
Kanhaiya Kumar is one of the accused in the case

The Delhi Police filed the chargesheet in the 2016 JNU sedition case in a “hasty” and “secretive manner”, the Delhi government informed a court Friday, adding it will take over a month to decide whether to grant sanction to prosecute former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the case.

The AAP government made the submission to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat. It accused the police of filing the chargesheet without obtaining the required sanction from the competent authority. DCP of Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Kushwaha, had told the court that the agency has already sent a request to the Delhi government seeking sanction and added sanction was an administrative action and the charge sheet can be filed without that.

The court had on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to inform it by when it will decide on the issue of granting sanction to prosecute the accused in the case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sehrawat, however, observed that the “sanction to prosecute must be decided within a time span, which is fairly necessary to do whatever is required to be done to ensure that trial may not be held back for too long”.

The Delhi Police have claimed that Kanhaiya Kumar was leading a procession and supported alleged seditious slogans raised on campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, for shouting alleged anti-India slogans during the event, held to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

(Inputs from PTI)

