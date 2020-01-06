JNU saw organised attack, but RSS tactics won’t succeed on our campus: Aishe Ghosh

With her head bandaged, Aishe Ghosh addressed media persons on Monday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) With her head bandaged, Aishe Ghosh addressed media persons on Monday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence at the university on Sunday evening, has claimed the campus saw an “organised attack”.

With her head bandaged, Ghosh addressed media persons on Monday. “It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus between the JNU security personnel and the vandals. They did not intervene to stop the violence,” Ghosh said.

She claimed attempts to provoke violence at the university had been on for the past few days.

“For the last four-five days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement. But we don’t believe in violence. Our protest is through democratic means. On Sunday morning, some students were assaulted by ABVP members inside the campus. I personally spoke to police officers then. We were told we needn’t worry. Are we wrong to ask for safety from JNU and the Delhi Police,” Ghosh said.

JNU violence, the day after | Follow LIVE updates

The students union president added that they want the immediate removal of Vice-Chacellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The V-C had blamed “some agitating students turning violent” for Sunday’s violence.

Ghosh said after Sunday, JNU had received solidarity from colleges across the country, and that JNU’s “spirit would not be broken”.

“I am proud to say that I am from JNU. I would like to tell RSS members that the college will remain the way it has for the past 50 years, and their hooligan tactics will never find a place at JNU,” Ghosh said.

At least 35 students and teachers were injured by masked men wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers at the campus on Sunday evening. The Delhi Police crime branch Monday registered a case against unidentified persons for rioting and damage to property. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this morning and directed him to speak to representatives of JNU regarding the violence.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd