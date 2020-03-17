JNU divided over ‘Savarkar Marg’ on campus

The signboard inside campus The signboard inside campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has named a road inside the campus after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the proponent of Hindutva ideology.

While the students’ union has raised an objection to the move, Registrar Pramod Kumar said the decision to name the road after Savarkar had been taken in an Executive Council (EC) meeting held on November 13 last year.

This meeting was held outside the campus and had also approved the hiked hostel charges. Five deans and three elected EC representatives had then claimed they were not told that the venue had shifted from the University’s Convention Centre, where they had reached, until more than an hour after the meeting was scheduled to begin. The three elected representatives boycotted the meeting after they were asked to sit in a car to be taken to an undisclosed location.

“It is a shame to the legacy of JNU that this man’s name has been put in this university,” said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. Its general secretary Satish Yadav said the university “rejects this politics of saffronisation”.

The NSUI unit of JNU has said it would change the name of the road to ‘Sorry Marg’ on Tuesday.

Minutes of the meeting of the five-member committee chaired by Professor U C Kulkshrestha, held on July 24 last year, show that Savarkar’s name featured among the list of 13 names recommended by the committee for naming roads.

The other names featured on the list included Dayanand Saraswati, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Guru Ravidas, Rani Abbakka, Abdul Hamid, Maharishi Valmiki, Gargi Vachankavi, Gopinath Bordoloi, and Sardar Patel. The same was ratified by the EC in its meeting on November 13, and an additional name — of Dara Shikoh, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s son — was added to the list.

Reacting to the development, JNUTA secretary Surajit Mazumdar said, “When the decision to name roads after personalities was first raised in 2017, elected representatives had generally advised against it.”

The ABVP said, “May it be a reminder of the sacrifices that Veer Savarkar endured to release India from the shackles of political and cultural slavery.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.