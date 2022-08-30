JNU rector Ajay Dubey quits amid allegations and after campus scuffle

Jawaharlal Nehru University rector Ajay Dubey has resigned amid a slew of allegations against him, a week after ABVP members and security staff clashed on campus.

The registrar issued an order on Monday stating that Dubey’s resignation had been accepted with immediate effect.

In the past couple of weeks, there were a spate of allegations against Dubey and calls for his dismissal from the ABVP and a section of teachers. On August 22, ABVP students and security staff clashed after the former gathered at the university’s scholarship section demanding the release of long-pending scholarships. The ABVP had since been demanding the rector’s dismissal claiming that “this attack on the students was done at the behest of Dr Ajay Dubey”.

Around a month before that, a section of teachers under the name of the Avvaiyaar Samvaad Forum alleged Dubey was illegally running two NGOs from his university addresses. However, Dubey said he was a senior office-bearer in both the NGOs and that the addresses were given for correspondence.

Most recently, the right-wing JNU Teachers’ Forum accused the vice-chancellor and the rector of “subjecting many faculty members to mistreatment, insult and abuse”.

And a pregnant member of the forum, Gayatri Dixit, accused Dubey of threatening her after she availed of leave. According to the university administration, the matter is being investigated. But the administration alleged that Dixit was irregular in holding classes and had attended a refresher course without its approval.