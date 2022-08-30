scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

JNU rector Ajay Dubey quits amid allegations and after campus scuffle

ABVP members who clashed with security staff last week allege the 'attack on the students was done at the behest of Dr Ajay Dubey'.

The registrar issued an order on Monday stating that Dubey's resignation had been accepted with immediate effect. (File)

Jawaharlal Nehru University rector Ajay Dubey has resigned amid a slew of allegations against him, a week after ABVP members and security staff clashed on campus.

The registrar issued an order on Monday stating that Dubey’s resignation had been accepted with immediate effect.

In the past couple of weeks, there were a spate of allegations against Dubey and calls for his dismissal from the ABVP and a section of teachers. On August 22, ABVP students and security staff clashed after the former gathered at the university’s scholarship section demanding the release of long-pending scholarships. The ABVP had since been demanding the rector’s dismissal claiming that “this attack on the students was done at the behest of Dr Ajay Dubey”.

Around a month before that, a section of teachers under the name of the Avvaiyaar Samvaad Forum alleged Dubey was illegally running two NGOs from his university addresses. However, Dubey said he was a senior office-bearer in both the NGOs and that the addresses were given for correspondence.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

Most recently, the right-wing JNU Teachers’ Forum accused the vice-chancellor and the rector of “subjecting many faculty members to mistreatment, insult and abuse”.

More from Delhi

And a pregnant member of the forum, Gayatri Dixit, accused Dubey of threatening her after she availed of leave. According to the university administration, the matter is being investigated. But the administration alleged that Dixit was irregular in holding classes and had attended a refresher course without its approval.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:08:25 pm
Next Story

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif delivers first televised address in three years despite ban

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement