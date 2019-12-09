JNU protest march Highlights: Students lathicharged, detained; refuse to call off protest

JNU students march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) JNU students march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

JNU students protest Highlights: JNU students Monday gathered on the university campus to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding an appointment with the President of India, who is also the visitor of the varsity. They will seek his intervention in the hostel fee hike issue.

Ahead of the march, security has been beefed up around the university. The exit and entry gates of three metro stations — Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat — have been closed in view of various protests, including the JNU march and one over the Unnao case. Roads leading to JNU have been closed for traffic, the traffic police said. Baba Gangnath Marg is closed for traffic due to the long march, they added.

The students have been protesting for over a month against the hike in the hostel fee and have given a call to boycott the upcoming semester exams despite repetitive warnings from the administration. Earlier, the HRD Ministry set up a three-member committee to look for ways to mediate between the protesting students and the varsity administration, and thereby restore normal functioning in JNU.